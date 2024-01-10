Esports & Gaming
  • Monopoly Go Road to Riches event: All rewards, how to score points, and more

By Samarjit Paul
Modified Jan 10, 2024 05:04 GMT
Monopoly Go Road to Riches is now available as a main event (Image via Scopely)
Monopoly Go Road to Riches is the latest main event in the popular virtual board game. The tournament offers stunning rewards and helps millions of players across the globe progress through different boards. The event is already live in the title and will be available for users until January 11, 2024, at 6 am PT.

Being a multi-day affair, Road to Riches is expected to be more successful than the previous main events of 2024.

How to score points Monopoly Go Road to Riches event

You can easily progress in the Monopoly Go Road to Riches event by landing on the ‘Tax and Utility’ tiles to collect Building tokens.

  • Tax tiles - Two Buildings
  • Utility tiles - Three Buildings
Monopoly Go Road to Riches scoring system (Image via Scopely)
To increase your chances of getting more rewards like dice rolls and Flower tokens, you can use the dice multiplier.

Playing the Road to Riches event considerably increases your chances of obtaining new Monopoly Origins album stickers.

What are the different rewards in the Monopoly Go Road to Riches event?

The Monopoly Go Road to Riches event features 49 milestones and corresponding rewards. You can also get many Flower tokens, which can help you progress in the Gardening Partners event.

Here's a list of all the rewards in the Monopoly Go Road to Riches event:

  1. Five Points: 70 Flower Tokens
  2. Five Points: 20 Free Dice Rolls
  3. Five Points: One-Star Green Sticker Pack
  4. 10 Points: 80 Flower Tokens
  5. 45 Points:120 Free Dice Rolls
  6. Five Points: 120 Flower Tokens
  7. 10 Points: Ten-Minute Cash Grab Boost
  8. 15 Points: One-Star Green Sticker Pack
  9. 10 Points: 150 Flower Tokens
  10. 120 Points: 250 Free Dice Rolls
  11. 15 Points: Cash
  12. 20 Points: One-Star Green Sticker Pack
  13. 20 Points: 180 Flower Tokens
  14. 25 Points: Cash
  15. 200 Points: 375 Free Dice Rolls
  16. 40 Points: Five-Minute Cash Boost
  17. 30 Points: 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack
  18. 45 Points: Cash
  19. 40 Points: 210 Flower Tokens
  20. 400 Points: 700 Free Dice Rolls
  21. 45 Points: Ten-Minute High Roller Boost
  22. 50 Points: 230 Flower Tokens
  23. 50 Points: Cash
  24. 55 Points: Three-Star Pink Sticker Pack
  25. 750 Points: 1200 Free Dice Rolls
  26. 55 Points: Cash
  27. 60 Points: Four-Star Blue Sticker Pack
  28. 65 Points: 250 Flower Tokens
  29. 70 Points: 100 Free Dice Rolls
  30. 600 Points: Cash
  31. 150 Points: 270 Flower Tokens
  32. 175 Points: Cash
  33. 200 Points: Four-Star Blue Sticker Pack
  34. 225 Points: 300 Flower Tokens
  35. 1300 Points: 1800 Free Dice Rolls
  36. 300 Points: 20-Minute Rent Frenzy Boost
  37. 350 Points: Cash
  38. 400 Points: 350 Flower Tokens
  39. 500 Points: Five-Star Purple Sticker Pack
  40. 2200 Points: 3000 Free Dice Rolls
  41. 550 Points: 20-Minute High Roller Boost
  42. 600 Points: 500 Flower Tokens
  43. 650 Points: Cash
  44. 700 Points: 800 Free Dice Rolls
  45. 1700 Points: Cash
  46. 750 Points: 900 Free Dice Rolls
  47. 800 Points: Five-Star Purple Sticker Pack
  48. 850 Points: 650 Flower Tokens
  49. 4000 Points: 6500 Free Dice Rolls and Five-Star Purple Sticker Pack

Completing all 49 milestones in the event can help you collect as many as 15,765 dice rolls.

Additionally, you can play the ongoing daily tournaments in Monopoly Go to obtain more cash, stickers, free dice, and other items.

