Monopoly Go Road to Riches event: All rewards, how to score points, and more

Monopoly Go Road to Riches is the latest main event in the popular virtual board game. The tournament offers stunning rewards and helps millions of players across the globe progress through different boards. The event is already live in the title and will be available for users until January 11, 2024, at 6 am PT.

Being a multi-day affair, Road to Riches is expected to be more successful than the previous main events of 2024.

How to score points Monopoly Go Road to Riches event

You can easily progress in the Monopoly Go Road to Riches event by landing on the ‘Tax and Utility’ tiles to collect Building tokens.

Tax tiles - Two Buildings

Utility tiles - Three Buildings

Monopoly Go Road to Riches scoring system (Image via Scopely)

To increase your chances of getting more rewards like dice rolls and Flower tokens, you can use the dice multiplier.

Playing the Road to Riches event considerably increases your chances of obtaining new Monopoly Origins album stickers.

What are the different rewards in the Monopoly Go Road to Riches event?

The Monopoly Go Road to Riches event features 49 milestones and corresponding rewards. You can also get many Flower tokens, which can help you progress in the Gardening Partners event.

Here's a list of all the rewards in the Monopoly Go Road to Riches event:

Five Points: 70 Flower Tokens Five Points: 20 Free Dice Rolls Five Points: One-Star Green Sticker Pack 10 Points: 80 Flower Tokens 45 Points:120 Free Dice Rolls Five Points: 120 Flower Tokens 10 Points: Ten-Minute Cash Grab Boost 15 Points: One-Star Green Sticker Pack 10 Points: 150 Flower Tokens 120 Points: 250 Free Dice Rolls 15 Points: Cash 20 Points: One-Star Green Sticker Pack 20 Points: 180 Flower Tokens 25 Points: Cash 200 Points: 375 Free Dice Rolls 40 Points: Five-Minute Cash Boost 30 Points: 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack 45 Points: Cash 40 Points: 210 Flower Tokens 400 Points: 700 Free Dice Rolls 45 Points: Ten-Minute High Roller Boost 50 Points: 230 Flower Tokens 50 Points: Cash 55 Points: Three-Star Pink Sticker Pack 750 Points: 1200 Free Dice Rolls 55 Points: Cash 60 Points: Four-Star Blue Sticker Pack 65 Points: 250 Flower Tokens 70 Points: 100 Free Dice Rolls 600 Points: Cash 150 Points: 270 Flower Tokens 175 Points: Cash 200 Points: Four-Star Blue Sticker Pack 225 Points: 300 Flower Tokens 1300 Points: 1800 Free Dice Rolls 300 Points: 20-Minute Rent Frenzy Boost 350 Points: Cash 400 Points: 350 Flower Tokens 500 Points: Five-Star Purple Sticker Pack 2200 Points: 3000 Free Dice Rolls 550 Points: 20-Minute High Roller Boost 600 Points: 500 Flower Tokens 650 Points: Cash 700 Points: 800 Free Dice Rolls 1700 Points: Cash 750 Points: 900 Free Dice Rolls 800 Points: Five-Star Purple Sticker Pack 850 Points: 650 Flower Tokens 4000 Points: 6500 Free Dice Rolls and Five-Star Purple Sticker Pack

Completing all 49 milestones in the event can help you collect as many as 15,765 dice rolls.

Additionally, you can play the ongoing daily tournaments in Monopoly Go to obtain more cash, stickers, free dice, and other items.