Monopoly Go Snowman Contest: All rewards, how to score, and more

Scopely has introduced a new Monopoly Go Snowman Contest. As its name suggests, the Snowman Contest celebrates the in-game winter season. It offers amazing rewards like free dice, sticker packs, cash, and other items, keeping millions of users hooked to the title. The event aims to build on the success of the Dot Com Dash tournament, which just concluded.
The Snowman Contest is currently live in Monopoly Go and will be available to players until January 17, 2024, at 9 am PT.
How can you score points in the Monopoly Go Snowman Contest?
Collecting Snowmen is the only way to progress in the Monopoly Go Snowman Contest. To obtain them, you must roll your dice and land on any Railroad tiles. You can also automatically land on the Railroad tiles by getting the extra progress option (acquired by landing on the Question Mark tile).
Once you land the Railroad tile, you should complete either a Bank Heist or a Shutdown in Monopoly Go.
Shutdown
- Shutdown Blocked - Two Snowmen
- Shutdown Success - Four Snowmen
Bank Heist x2
- Small Heist - Eight Snowmen
- Large Heist - 12 Snowmen
- Bankrupt - 16 Snowmen
If you are lucky enough to get a Mega Heist, you should aim to draw three gold bars to get the maximum Snowmen. Meanwhile, the same can be done by drawing three rings in a Bank Heist in Monopoly Go.
What are the different leaderboard rewards in the Monopoly Go Snowman Contest?
The Snowman Contest places 100 tycoons in every group. As a tycoon, you have to keep collecting Snowmen to outplay other tycoons and progress in the leaderboard. You will be rewarded based on your eventual progress and final position on the leaderboard.
Here's a look at all leaderboard rewards in the Snowman Contest:
What are the different milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Snowman Contest?
A new addition to the daily tournament section, the Monopoly Go Snowman Contest has been modeled like the Chest Quest Challenge and Space Race events. A total of 30 milestones can be obtained in the event, and each offers great rewards that can help you progress from your current map to the next one.
Here's a look at all milestone rewards in the ongoing Snowman Contest:
As seen above, you can also collect Monopoly Go Peg-E tokens from the milestone rewards. These tokens will help you get plenty of free dice, cash, and other rewards from the Peg-E mini-game.