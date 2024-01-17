Esports & Gaming

Monopoly Go Snowman Contest: All rewards, how to score, and more

By Samarjit Paul
Modified Jan 17, 2024 05:41 GMT
Monopoly Go Snowman Contest is now live (Image via Scopely)
Scopely has introduced a new Monopoly Go Snowman Contest. As its name suggests, the Snowman Contest celebrates the in-game winter season. It offers amazing rewards like free dice, sticker packs, cash, and other items, keeping millions of users hooked to the title. The event aims to build on the success of the Dot Com Dash tournament, which just concluded.

The Snowman Contest is currently live in Monopoly Go and will be available to players until January 17, 2024, at 9 am PT.

How can you score points in the Monopoly Go Snowman Contest?

Collecting Snowmen is the only way to progress in the Monopoly Go Snowman Contest. To obtain them, you must roll your dice and land on any Railroad tiles. You can also automatically land on the Railroad tiles by getting the extra progress option (acquired by landing on the Question Mark tile).

Snippet showing how to collect Snowmen in Snowman Contest (Image via Scopely)
Once you land the Railroad tile, you should complete either a Bank Heist or a Shutdown in Monopoly Go.

Shutdown

  • Shutdown Blocked - Two Snowmen
  • Shutdown Success - Four Snowmen

Bank Heist x2

  • Small Heist - Eight Snowmen
  • Large Heist - 12 Snowmen
  • Bankrupt - 16 Snowmen

If you are lucky enough to get a Mega Heist, you should aim to draw three gold bars to get the maximum Snowmen. Meanwhile, the same can be done by drawing three rings in a Bank Heist in Monopoly Go.

What are the different leaderboard rewards in the Monopoly Go Snowman Contest?

The Snowman Contest places 100 tycoons in every group. As a tycoon, you have to keep collecting Snowmen to outplay other tycoons and progress in the leaderboard. You will be rewarded based on your eventual progress and final position on the leaderboard.

Snippet showing the leaderboard rewards in the Snowman Contest daily tournament (Image via Scopely)
Here's a look at all leaderboard rewards in the Snowman Contest:

Final RankLeaderboard Reward
1st Place2,500 Free Rolls, Five Star Sticker Pack, Cash
2nd Place1,200 Free Rolls, Five Star Sticker Pack, Cash
3rd Place800 Free Rolls, Five Star Sticker Pack, Cash
4th Place600 Free Rolls, Four Star Sticker Pack, Cash
5th Place500 Free Rolls, Four Star Sticker Pack, Cash
6th Place450 Free Rolls, Four Star Sticker Pack, Cash
7th Place400 Free Rolls, Three Star Sticker Pack, Cash
8th Place350 Free Rolls, Three Star Sticker Pack, Cash
9th Place300 Free Rolls, Three Star Sticker Pack, Cash
10th Place250 Free Rolls, Two Star Sticker Pack, Cash
11th Place200 Free Rolls, Two Star Sticker Pack, Cash
12th Place150 Free Rolls, Two Star Sticker Pack, Cash
13th Place100 Free Rolls, Two Star Sticker Pack, Cash
14th Place75 Free Rolls, Two Star Sticker Pack, Cash
15th Place75 Free Rolls, Two Star Sticker Pack, Cash
16th Place50 Free Rolls and Cash
17th-100th PlaceCash

What are the different milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Snowman Contest?

A new addition to the daily tournament section, the Monopoly Go Snowman Contest has been modeled like the Chest Quest Challenge and Space Race events. A total of 30 milestones can be obtained in the event, and each offers great rewards that can help you progress from your current map to the next one.

Here's a look at all milestone rewards in the ongoing Snowman Contest:

Milestone RankRequired PointsSnowman Contest Milestone Rewards

1

75

40 Free Dice Rolls

2

50

One-Star Sticker Pack

3

100

Seven Peg-E Tokens

4

175

Cash Prize

5

225

High Roller for Five Minutes

6

300

130 Free Dice Rolls

7

275

Cash Prize

8

450

15 Peg-E Tokens

9

550

240 Free Dice Rolls

10

625

Two-Star Sticker Pack

11

650

30 Peg-E Tokens

12

700

Three-Star Sticker Pack

13

800

Mega Heist for 20 Minutes

14

750

300 Free Dice Rolls

15

850

Four-Star Sticker Pack

16

900

50 Peg-E Tokens

17

1000

Cash Prize

18

1200

Cash Prize

19

1300

500 Free Dice Rolls

20

1500

Rent Frenzy for 25 Minutes

21

1800

Four-Star Sticker Pack

22

2000

80 Peg-E Tokens

23

2300

Cash Prize

24

2600

950 Free Dice Rolls

25

3000

Cash Prize

26

3500

100 Peg-E Tokens

27

4000

Cash Prize

28

4500

Cash Grab for 20 Minutes

29

5000

Cash Prize

30

5,500

1,800 Free Dice Rolls

As seen above, you can also collect Monopoly Go Peg-E tokens from the milestone rewards. These tokens will help you get plenty of free dice, cash, and other rewards from the Peg-E mini-game.