Monopoly Go Snowman Contest: All rewards, how to score, and more

Scopely has introduced a new Monopoly Go Snowman Contest. As its name suggests, the Snowman Contest celebrates the in-game winter season. It offers amazing rewards like free dice, sticker packs, cash, and other items, keeping millions of users hooked to the title. The event aims to build on the success of the Dot Com Dash tournament, which just concluded.

The Snowman Contest is currently live in Monopoly Go and will be available to players until January 17, 2024, at 9 am PT.

How can you score points in the Monopoly Go Snowman Contest?

Collecting Snowmen is the only way to progress in the Monopoly Go Snowman Contest. To obtain them, you must roll your dice and land on any Railroad tiles. You can also automatically land on the Railroad tiles by getting the extra progress option (acquired by landing on the Question Mark tile).

Snippet showing how to collect Snowmen in Snowman Contest (Image via Scopely)

Once you land the Railroad tile, you should complete either a Bank Heist or a Shutdown in Monopoly Go.

Shutdown

Shutdown Blocked - Two Snowmen

Shutdown Success - Four Snowmen

Bank Heist x2

Small Heist - Eight Snowmen

Large Heist - 12 Snowmen

Bankrupt - 16 Snowmen

If you are lucky enough to get a Mega Heist, you should aim to draw three gold bars to get the maximum Snowmen. Meanwhile, the same can be done by drawing three rings in a Bank Heist in Monopoly Go.

What are the different leaderboard rewards in the Monopoly Go Snowman Contest?

The Snowman Contest places 100 tycoons in every group. As a tycoon, you have to keep collecting Snowmen to outplay other tycoons and progress in the leaderboard. You will be rewarded based on your eventual progress and final position on the leaderboard.

Snippet showing the leaderboard rewards in the Snowman Contest daily tournament (Image via Scopely)

Here's a look at all leaderboard rewards in the Snowman Contest:

Final Rank Leaderboard Reward 1st Place 2,500 Free Rolls, Five Star Sticker Pack, Cash 2nd Place 1,200 Free Rolls, Five Star Sticker Pack, Cash 3rd Place 800 Free Rolls, Five Star Sticker Pack, Cash 4th Place 600 Free Rolls, Four Star Sticker Pack, Cash 5th Place 500 Free Rolls, Four Star Sticker Pack, Cash 6th Place 450 Free Rolls, Four Star Sticker Pack, Cash 7th Place 400 Free Rolls, Three Star Sticker Pack, Cash 8th Place 350 Free Rolls, Three Star Sticker Pack, Cash 9th Place 300 Free Rolls, Three Star Sticker Pack, Cash 10th Place 250 Free Rolls, Two Star Sticker Pack, Cash 11th Place 200 Free Rolls, Two Star Sticker Pack, Cash 12th Place 150 Free Rolls, Two Star Sticker Pack, Cash 13th Place 100 Free Rolls, Two Star Sticker Pack, Cash 14th Place 75 Free Rolls, Two Star Sticker Pack, Cash 15th Place 75 Free Rolls, Two Star Sticker Pack, Cash 16th Place 50 Free Rolls and Cash 17th-100th Place Cash

What are the different milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Snowman Contest?

A new addition to the daily tournament section, the Monopoly Go Snowman Contest has been modeled like the Chest Quest Challenge and Space Race events. A total of 30 milestones can be obtained in the event, and each offers great rewards that can help you progress from your current map to the next one.

Here's a look at all milestone rewards in the ongoing Snowman Contest:

Milestone Rank Required Points Snowman Contest Milestone Rewards 1 75 40 Free Dice Rolls 2 50 One-Star Sticker Pack 3 100 Seven Peg-E Tokens 4 175 Cash Prize 5 225 High Roller for Five Minutes 6 300 130 Free Dice Rolls 7 275 Cash Prize 8 450 15 Peg-E Tokens 9 550 240 Free Dice Rolls 10 625 Two-Star Sticker Pack 11 650 30 Peg-E Tokens 12 700 Three-Star Sticker Pack 13 800 Mega Heist for 20 Minutes 14 750 300 Free Dice Rolls 15 850 Four-Star Sticker Pack 16 900 50 Peg-E Tokens 17 1000 Cash Prize 18 1200 Cash Prize 19 1300 500 Free Dice Rolls 20 1500 Rent Frenzy for 25 Minutes 21 1800 Four-Star Sticker Pack 22 2000 80 Peg-E Tokens 23 2300 Cash Prize 24 2600 950 Free Dice Rolls 25 3000 Cash Prize 26 3500 100 Peg-E Tokens 27 4000 Cash Prize 28 4500 Cash Grab for 20 Minutes 29 5000 Cash Prize 30 5,500 1,800 Free Dice Rolls

As seen above, you can also collect Monopoly Go Peg-E tokens from the milestone rewards. These tokens will help you get plenty of free dice, cash, and other rewards from the Peg-E mini-game.