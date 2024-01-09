Esports & Gaming
  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Monopoly Go Space Race tournament: All rewards, scoring system, and more

Monopoly Go Space Race tournament: All rewards, scoring system, and more

By Samarjit Paul
Modified Jan 09, 2024 13:36 GMT
Monopoly Go Space Race tournament is now available in the title (Image via Scopely)
The Monopoly Go Space Race tournament is now available (Image via Scopely)

Monopoly Go Space Race was added to the daily tournament section a few hours ago. As the name suggests, it enables players to earn spaceships, and in turn, delve into a space adventure while playing their favorite virtual board game. Users across the world can participate in the Space Race tournament until 5 am PT on January 9, 2024.

While many have already started playing the Space Race tournament, several others are yet to start their journey. This article will help them learn more about the event's details.

Monopoly Go Space Race tournament offers plenty of stunning milestone rewards

Monopoly Go Space Race tournament rewards (Image via Scopely)
Monopoly Go Space Race tournament rewards (Image via Scopely)

The Top Hat tournament became massively popular amongst gamers. Building on it, Scopely has introduced a new Monopoly Go Space Race tournament. It contains 30 milestones, and each offers great rewards.

Here's a look at the available prizes in the Monopoly Go Space Race tournament:

MilestonesPoints RequiredSpace Race Rewards List

1

45

120 Flower Tokens

2

55

50 Free Dice Rolls

3

80

One-Star Sticker Pack

4

90

140 Flower Tokens

5

120

90 Free Dice Rolls

6

150

High Roller for Five Minutes

7

140

160 Flower Tokens

8

200

Two-Star Sticker Pack

9

250

180 Free Dice Rolls

10

230

Three-Star Sticker Pack

11

260

Cash Prize

12

275

180 Flower Tokens

13

300

Four-Star Sticker Pack

14

400

Cash Prize

15

375

275 Free Dice Rolls

16

425

250 Flower Tokens

17

500

Mega Heist for 25 Minutes

18

600

Cash Prize

19

550

375 Free Dice Rolls

20

700

Four-Star Sticker Pack

21

800

400 Flower Tokens

22

1000

Cash Prize

23

900

625 Free Dice Rolls

24

1300

Cash Prize

25

1500

Cash Prize

26

1800

1100 Free Dice Rolls

27

2000

Cash Grab for 25 Minutes

28

2200

500 Flower Tokens

29

2400

Cash Prize

30

2,500

1,700 Free Dice Rolls

Those completing all the milestones in the Space Race tournament can collect plenty of Flower tokens, which can be used in the Monopoly Go Gardening Partners event. The latter was introduced a few hours ago, and will be live until January 13.

Monopoly Go Space Race tournament leaderboard rewards and scoring system

Space Race tournament scoring system (Image via Scopely)
Space Race tournament scoring system (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go Space Race tournament tournament places 50 players in each group. Every participant will be rewarded at the end of the event based on their final position on their respective group's leaderboard.

Here are the prizes up for grabs in the new Monopoly Go Space Race tournament:

  • 1st Place: 1,500 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, and 400 Flower Tokens
  • 2nd Place: 800 Free Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, and 400 Flower Tokens
  • 3rd Place: 600 Free Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, and 400 Flower Tokens
  • 4th Place: 500 Free Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, and 400 Flower Tokens
  • 5th Place: 400 Free Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, and 400 Flower Tokens
  • 6th Place: 350 Free Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, and 350 Flower Tokens
  • 7th Place: 300 Free Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, and 350 Flower Tokens
  • 8th Place: 250 Free Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, and 350 Flower Tokens
  • 9th Place: 200 Free Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, and 350 Flower Tokens
  • 10th Place: 200 Free Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, and 350 Flower Tokens
  • 11th-15th Place: 50 Free Rolls and 350 Flower Tokens
  • 16th-25th Place: 300 Flower Tokens
  • 26th-50th Place: Cash

To earn spaceships and progress in the Space Race tournament, players must land on the Railroad tiles or reach there by getting the extra progress option. They can get the latter when they land on the Question Mark tile on their current board. Based on the offered options, they should complete either a Bank Heist or a Shutdown in Monopoly Go.

Here's a look at how spaceships can be earned in the Space Race tournament:

Shutdown

  • Shutdown Blocked - Two spaceships
  • Shutdown Success - Four spaceships

Bank Heist

  • Small Heist - Four spaceships
  • Large Heist - Six spaceships
  • Bankrupt - Eight spaceships

To earn maximum points (spaceships), players must draw three gold bars and three gold rings while participating in a respective mega heist or a bank heist in Monopoly Go.

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...