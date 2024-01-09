Monopoly Go Space Race tournament: All rewards, scoring system, and more

Monopoly Go Space Race was added to the daily tournament section a few hours ago. As the name suggests, it enables players to earn spaceships, and in turn, delve into a space adventure while playing their favorite virtual board game. Users across the world can participate in the Space Race tournament until 5 am PT on January 9, 2024.

While many have already started playing the Space Race tournament, several others are yet to start their journey. This article will help them learn more about the event's details.

Monopoly Go Space Race tournament offers plenty of stunning milestone rewards

Monopoly Go Space Race tournament rewards (Image via Scopely)

The Top Hat tournament became massively popular amongst gamers. Building on it, Scopely has introduced a new Monopoly Go Space Race tournament. It contains 30 milestones, and each offers great rewards.

Here's a look at the available prizes in the Monopoly Go Space Race tournament:

Milestones Points Required Space Race Rewards List 1 45 120 Flower Tokens 2 55 50 Free Dice Rolls 3 80 One-Star Sticker Pack 4 90 140 Flower Tokens 5 120 90 Free Dice Rolls 6 150 High Roller for Five Minutes 7 140 160 Flower Tokens 8 200 Two-Star Sticker Pack 9 250 180 Free Dice Rolls 10 230 Three-Star Sticker Pack 11 260 Cash Prize 12 275 180 Flower Tokens 13 300 Four-Star Sticker Pack 14 400 Cash Prize 15 375 275 Free Dice Rolls 16 425 250 Flower Tokens 17 500 Mega Heist for 25 Minutes 18 600 Cash Prize 19 550 375 Free Dice Rolls 20 700 Four-Star Sticker Pack 21 800 400 Flower Tokens 22 1000 Cash Prize 23 900 625 Free Dice Rolls 24 1300 Cash Prize 25 1500 Cash Prize 26 1800 1100 Free Dice Rolls 27 2000 Cash Grab for 25 Minutes 28 2200 500 Flower Tokens 29 2400 Cash Prize 30 2,500 1,700 Free Dice Rolls

Those completing all the milestones in the Space Race tournament can collect plenty of Flower tokens, which can be used in the Monopoly Go Gardening Partners event. The latter was introduced a few hours ago, and will be live until January 13.

Monopoly Go Space Race tournament leaderboard rewards and scoring system

Space Race tournament scoring system (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go Space Race tournament tournament places 50 players in each group. Every participant will be rewarded at the end of the event based on their final position on their respective group's leaderboard.

Here are the prizes up for grabs in the new Monopoly Go Space Race tournament:

1st Place: 1,500 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, and 400 Flower Tokens

1,500 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, and 400 Flower Tokens 2nd Place: 800 Free Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, and 400 Flower Tokens

800 Free Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, and 400 Flower Tokens 3rd Place: 600 Free Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, and 400 Flower Tokens

600 Free Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, and 400 Flower Tokens 4th Place: 500 Free Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, and 400 Flower Tokens

500 Free Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, and 400 Flower Tokens 5th Place: 400 Free Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, and 400 Flower Tokens

400 Free Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, and 400 Flower Tokens 6th Place: 350 Free Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, and 350 Flower Tokens

350 Free Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, and 350 Flower Tokens 7th Place: 300 Free Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, and 350 Flower Tokens

300 Free Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, and 350 Flower Tokens 8th Place: 250 Free Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, and 350 Flower Tokens

250 Free Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, and 350 Flower Tokens 9th Place: 200 Free Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, and 350 Flower Tokens

200 Free Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, and 350 Flower Tokens 10th Place: 200 Free Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, and 350 Flower Tokens

200 Free Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, and 350 Flower Tokens 11th-15th Place: 50 Free Rolls and 350 Flower Tokens

50 Free Rolls and 350 Flower Tokens 16th-25th Place: 300 Flower Tokens

300 Flower Tokens 26th-50th Place: Cash

To earn spaceships and progress in the Space Race tournament, players must land on the Railroad tiles or reach there by getting the extra progress option. They can get the latter when they land on the Question Mark tile on their current board. Based on the offered options, they should complete either a Bank Heist or a Shutdown in Monopoly Go.

Here's a look at how spaceships can be earned in the Space Race tournament:

Shutdown

Shutdown Blocked - Two spaceships

Shutdown Success - Four spaceships

Bank Heist

Small Heist - Four spaceships

Large Heist - Six spaceships

Bankrupt - Eight spaceships

To earn maximum points (spaceships), players must draw three gold bars and three gold rings while participating in a respective mega heist or a bank heist in Monopoly Go.