Monopoly Go Sunset Treasures: Schedule, rewards, and more

The Monopoly Go Sunset Treasures event is currently active, and there are many exciting rewards to be won. The latest Monopoly Go mini-game consists of 20 milestones that you can complete to acquire valuable in-game assets that will assist you in advancing in the game. In this latest excavation adventure, Sophie invites you to unearth some hidden treasures and reap the benefits.

This article provides a complete guide to help you understand all the rewards you can obtain by uncovering the classic Egypt-themed artifacts hidden in each grid.

Schedule, all free rewards for the Monopoly Go Sunset Treasures event

The new Sunset Treasures event brings a new Shield skin and token for you (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go Sunset Treasures event began on March 18, 2024, and will run until March 22, 2024. There are 20 levels in the event, each containing artifacts hidden in the square boxes. Excavate the grids to unearth these hidden treasures for amazing rewards.

Some of these rewards are surprise vaults that offer three different in-game assets at once. Here is the complete list of rewards you can get for completing the milestones/levels.

25 free dice for completing the first milestone

for completing the In-game cash rewards for the second milestone

for the 75 free dice for completing the third milestone

for completing the In-game cash rewards, 200 free dice, and a Yellow Sticker Pack for completing the fourth milestone

for completing the In-game cash rewards for completing the fifth milestone

for completing the 150 free dice for completing the sixth milestone

for completing the In-game cash rewards for completing the seventh milestone

for completing the 200 free dice for completing the eighth milestone

for completing the In-game cash rewards, 400 dice rolls, and 10 Pickaxe tokens for completing the ninth milestone

for completing the Pink Sticker Pack for completing the tenth milestone

for completing the 300 free dice for completing the 11th milestone

for completing the Saharan Sapphire Shield and 500 free dice for completing the 12th milestone

for completing the Blue Sticker Pack for completing the 13th milestone

for completing the 350 free dice for completing the 14th milestone

for completing the 500 free dice for completing the 15th milestone

for completing the Egyptian Hippo player token for completing the 16th milestone

for completing the 15 Pickaxe tokens for completing the 17th milestone

for completing the 450 free dice and 30-minute sticker boom for completing the 18th milestone

for completing the Purple Sticker Pack for completing the 19th milestone

for completing the In-game cash rewards, 2.5K free dice, and a Wild Sticker for completing the 20th milestone

How to participate in Monopoly Go Sunset Treasures

Here is how you can participate in the new Sunset Treasures event in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

Every tycoon can take part in the Monopoly Go Sunset Treasures mini-game. The main objective is to collect as many Pickaxe tokens as possible and use them to excavate old artifacts from square grids.

You can earn Pickaxe tokens as rewards for completing different Quick Wins or milestones in other tournaments and events. Here is a step-by-step guide to help you participate in the side quest.

Step 1: Launch the game

Launch the game Step 2: Click on the third option on the right side of your screen (the one with the Pickaxe icon in it)

Click on the third option on the right side of your screen (the one with the Pickaxe icon in it) Step 3: Once you enter the realm of the Monopoly Go Sunset Treasures mini-game, click on the grids to unearth the hidden treasures.

You will need plenty of tokens for the event, requiring several dice rolls. Follow us to find out how to get free dice rolls in the game easily.