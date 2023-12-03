Monopoly Go Toy Soldiers Tournament: Rewards, milestones and more

Toy Soldiers Tournament is the spirited competition accompanying the Heartfelt Holiday event in Monopoly Go. This tournament celebrates strategic gameplay, offering players a chance to engage in a whirlwind of challenges and reap exclusive rewards. Set to conclude on December 3, 2023, at 1:00 pm ET, the Toy Soldiers Tournament promises an array of milestones intricately tied to specific point thresholds.

This article lists rewards and milestones the Toy Soldiers Tournament has in store for the players.

Toy Soldiers Tournament rewards and milestones in Monopoly Go

The list of milestones and the rewards that this tournament has to offer are listed below:

Milestone Required Points Rewards 1 50 40 Dice Rolls 2 40 Green Sticker Pack 3 90 70 Dice Rolls 4 130 5-minute High Roller 5 110 80 Dice Rolls 6 150 Cash Rewards 7 200 Orange/Two-Star Sticker Pack 8 250 15-minute Mega Heist 9 225 Pink/Three-Star Sticker Pack 10 280 175 Dice Rolls 11 300 Cash Rewards 12 400 Blue/Four-Star Sticker Pack 13 375 250 Dice Rolls 14 425 Cash Rewards 15 500 20-minute Rent Frenzy 16 600 375 Dice Rolls 17 550 Blue/Four-Star Sticker Pack 18 700 Cash Rewards 19 800 500 Dice Rolls 20 1,000 Cash Rewards 21 900 Cash Rewards 22 1,300 750 Dice Rolls 23 1,500 15-minute Cash Grab 24 1,600 Cash Rewards 25 2,000 1,200 Dice Rolls

Players will receive cash, stickers, and timed power-ups such as Rent Frenzy, High Roller, and Cash Grab upon successfully achieving the specified milestones. The pinnacle of the event, at milestone 25, grants players a substantial reward of 1,200 Dice Rolls.

Leaderboard rewards in the Monopoly Go Toy Soldiers Tournament

Toy Soldiers Tournament also features a competitive leaderboard where top performers are entitled to exclusive rewards:

1st place: 1,500 Dice Rolls, Cash Rewards, Blue/Four-Star Sticker Pack

2nd place: 800 Dice Rolls, Cash Rewards, Blue/Four-Star Sticker Pack

3rd place: 600 Dice Rolls, Cash Rewards, Pink/Three-Star Sticker Pack

4th place: 500 Dice Rolls, Cash Rewards, Pink/Three-Star Sticker Pack

5th place: 400 Dice Rolls, Cash Rewards, Orange/Two-Star Sticker Pack

6th place: 350 Dice Rolls, Cash Rewards, Orange/Two-Star Sticker Pack

7th place: 300 Dice Rolls, Cash Rewards, Orange/Two-Star Sticker Pack

8th place: 250 Dice Rolls, Cash Rewards, Orange/Two-Star Sticker Pack

9th place: 200 Dice Rolls, Cash Rewards, Orange/Two-Star Sticker Pack

10th place: 200 Dice Rolls, Cash Rewards, Orange/Two-Star Sticker Pack

11th – 15th place: 50 Dice Rolls, Cash Rewards

16th – 50th place: Cash Rewards

Tips for Toy Soldiers Tournament in Monopoly Go

Achieving success in the Toy Soldiers Tournament requires players to follow these strategic tips:

Regularly check the official Monopoly Go Discord server to access free dice links. These links provide a steady influx of rolls, significantly improving the chances of obtaining valuable bonuses. Employ a thoughtful approach to the use of roll multipliers. A 5x multiplier will net players 10 points, while a 10x multiplier doubles the points, reaching a total of 20. This strategic use of multipliers can significantly boost overall point earnings. Plan moves with precision to land on event-exclusive tokens strategically placed throughout the board. Collecting these tokens on specific tiles contributes substantially to meeting the required point thresholds, paving the way for success in the tournament.

Participating in the Toy Soldiers Tournament within the Monopoly Go realm offers players an opportunity to elevate their virtual empires and claim exclusive rewards. Players can also take valuable insights from past tournaments to optimize their strategies effectively.