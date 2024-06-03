Monopoly Go Winners' Avenue: How to play, all rewards, and more

To celebrate the legacy of the Hollywood Walk of Fame landmark in the USA, Scopely recently introduced the Monopoly Go Winners' Avenue event. Since most of the tiles on the Monopoly Go board are named after streets and cities in the USA, the Winners' Avenue pickup event symbolizing Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street has created a buzz among American gamers.

The Monopoly Go Winners' Avenue event went live at 10 am ET on June 1, 2024 and runs until 4 pm ET on June 3, 2024.

How can you play the Monopoly Go Winners' Avenue?

Similar to the ongoing Monopoly Go Showroom Show Off and other daily tournaments, the Winners' Avenue pickup event requires you to land on particular tiles on your board to earn tokens (stars).

Roll dice and land on the Chance (Question Mark), Community Chest, and Railroad tiles. You will want to focus on landing on these three tiles more often to earn the highest amount of stars.

You need to earn stars to progress in the Winners' Avenue event in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

Here's a look at the number of stars that you can obtain from landing on the different tiles mentioned above:

Chance - Two stars

Community Chest - Three Stars

Railroad tiles - Five Stars

The Railroad tile, in particular, becomes the best way to earn stars as completing either a Bank Heist or a Shutdown in Monopoly Go events can provide you a few extra points toward your next milestone reward.

Furthermore, participating in different tournaments can also be a great way to earn extra points. The daily tournaments will appear as usual, and there will also be events that will be live at the same time as the Monopoly Go Winners' Avenue.

What are the different Milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Winners' Avenue event?

The Winners' Avenue event is similar to any other pickup and daily event in Monopoly Go. You can earn up to 50 Milestone rewards while participating in the event within the mentioned timeframe.

Here's a look at all the Milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Winners' Avenue event:

Milestone Points Required Winners' Avenue Rewards 1 25 One-star green sticker pack 2 20 10 prize drop chips 3 40 15 free rolls 4 45 Cash 5 150 75 free rolls 6 40 13 prize drop chips 7 50 15 minutes rent frenzy 8 55 One-star green sticker pack 9 65 15 prize drop chips 10 375 200 free rolls 11 60 18 prize drop chips 12 75 Cash 13 90 One-star green sticker pack 14 80 20 prize drop chips 15 100 10 minutes cash grab 16 850 500 free rolls 17 100 Two-star yellow sticker pack 18 110 25 prize drop chips 19 120 50 free rolls 20 115 30 prize drop chips 21 1,300 700 free rolls 22 150 Three-star pink sticker pack 23 175 Cash 24 200 40 prize drop chips 25 250 Cash 26 2,500 1,300 free rolls 27 275 50 prize drop chips 28 300 10 minutes high roller 29 325 60 prize drop chips 30 400 Cash 31 3,500 1,600 free rolls 32 450 150 free rolls 33 500 75 prize drop chips 34 650 Four-star blue sticker pack 35 750 80 prize drop chips 36 4,500 2,000 free rolls 37 800 90 prize drop chips 38 900 Cash 39 1,000 Four-star blue sticker pack 40 1,500 100 prize drop chips 41 10,000 3,800 free rolls 42 1,600 Five-star purple sticker pack 43 1,700 20 minutes high roller 44 1,800 120 prize drop chips 45 7,000 Cash 46 2,000 800 free rolls 47 3,000 Five-star purple sticker pack 48 3,500 150 prize drop chips 49 4,000 Cash 50 17,500 7,500 free rolls and a F ive-star purple sticker pack

You can use the multiplier up to 50 times to get the most rewards (up to 18, 690 dice). However, it would help if you remember not to use plenty of dice as they are hard to obtain. Although it can work sometimes, in most cases, you can lose a load of dice.

Saving dice can help you play another live event like the Monopoly Go Tycoon Racers. You can participate in this Partners Monopoly Go event to earn a lot of rewards that will massively enrich your virtual board gaming experience.

