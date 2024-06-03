Monopoly Go Winners' Avenue: How to play, all rewards, and more

By Samarjit Paul
Modified Jun 03, 2024 04:28 GMT
Monopoly Go Winners
Monopoly Go Winners' Avenue is the latest pickup event in the game (Image via Scopely)

To celebrate the legacy of the Hollywood Walk of Fame landmark in the USA, Scopely recently introduced the Monopoly Go Winners' Avenue event. Since most of the tiles on the Monopoly Go board are named after streets and cities in the USA, the Winners' Avenue pickup event symbolizing Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street has created a buzz among American gamers.

The Monopoly Go Winners' Avenue event went live at 10 am ET on June 1, 2024 and runs until 4 pm ET on June 3, 2024.

How can you play the Monopoly Go Winners' Avenue?

Similar to the ongoing Monopoly Go Showroom Show Off and other daily tournaments, the Winners' Avenue pickup event requires you to land on particular tiles on your board to earn tokens (stars).

Roll dice and land on the Chance (Question Mark), Community Chest, and Railroad tiles. You will want to focus on landing on these three tiles more often to earn the highest amount of stars.

also-read-trending Trending
You need to earn stars to progress in the Winners&#039; Avenue event in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)
You need to earn stars to progress in the Winners' Avenue event in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

Here's a look at the number of stars that you can obtain from landing on the different tiles mentioned above:

  • Chance - Two stars
  • Community Chest - Three Stars
  • Railroad tiles - Five Stars

The Railroad tile, in particular, becomes the best way to earn stars as completing either a Bank Heist or a Shutdown in Monopoly Go events can provide you a few extra points toward your next milestone reward.

Furthermore, participating in different tournaments can also be a great way to earn extra points. The daily tournaments will appear as usual, and there will also be events that will be live at the same time as the Monopoly Go Winners' Avenue.

What are the different Milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Winners' Avenue event?

The Winners' Avenue event is similar to any other pickup and daily event in Monopoly Go. You can earn up to 50 Milestone rewards while participating in the event within the mentioned timeframe.

Here's a look at all the Milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Winners' Avenue event:

MilestonePoints RequiredWinners' Avenue Rewards
125One-star green sticker pack
22010 prize drop chips
34015 free rolls
445Cash
515075 free rolls
64013 prize drop chips
75015 minutes rent frenzy
855One-star green sticker pack
96515 prize drop chips
10375200 free rolls
116018 prize drop chips
1275Cash
1390One-star green sticker pack
148020 prize drop chips
1510010 minutes cash grab
16850500 free rolls
17100Two-star yellow sticker pack
1811025 prize drop chips
1912050 free rolls
2011530 prize drop chips
211,300700 free rolls
22150Three-star pink sticker pack
23175Cash
2420040 prize drop chips
25250Cash
262,5001,300 free rolls
2727550 prize drop chips
2830010 minutes high roller
2932560 prize drop chips
30400Cash
313,5001,600 free rolls
32450150 free rolls
3350075 prize drop chips
34650Four-star blue sticker pack
3575080 prize drop chips
364,5002,000 free rolls
3780090 prize drop chips
38900Cash
391,000Four-star blue sticker pack
401,500100 prize drop chips
4110,0003,800 free rolls
421,600Five-star purple sticker pack
431,70020 minutes high roller
441,800120 prize drop chips
457,000Cash
462,000800 free rolls
473,000Five-star purple sticker pack
483,500150 prize drop chips
494,000Cash
5017,5007,500 free rolls and a Five-star purple sticker pack

You can use the multiplier up to 50 times to get the most rewards (up to 18, 690 dice). However, it would help if you remember not to use plenty of dice as they are hard to obtain. Although it can work sometimes, in most cases, you can lose a load of dice.

Saving dice can help you play another live event like the Monopoly Go Tycoon Racers. You can participate in this Partners Monopoly Go event to earn a lot of rewards that will massively enrich your virtual board gaming experience.

Obsessed with Crosswords, Wordle, and other word games? Take our quick survey and let us get to know you better!

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी