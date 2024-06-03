Monopoly Go Winners' Avenue: How to play, all rewards, and more

To celebrate the legacy of the Hollywood Walk of Fame landmark in the USA, Scopely recently introduced the Monopoly Go Winners' Avenue event. Since most of the tiles on the Monopoly Go board are named after streets and cities in the USA, the Winners' Avenue pickup event symbolizing Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street has created a buzz among American gamers.
The Monopoly Go Winners' Avenue event went live at 10 am ET on June 1, 2024 and runs until 4 pm ET on June 3, 2024.
How can you play the Monopoly Go Winners' Avenue?
Similar to the ongoing Monopoly Go Showroom Show Off and other daily tournaments, the Winners' Avenue pickup event requires you to land on particular tiles on your board to earn tokens (stars).
Roll dice and land on the Chance (Question Mark), Community Chest, and Railroad tiles. You will want to focus on landing on these three tiles more often to earn the highest amount of stars.
Here's a look at the number of stars that you can obtain from landing on the different tiles mentioned above:
- Chance - Two stars
- Community Chest - Three Stars
- Railroad tiles - Five Stars
The Railroad tile, in particular, becomes the best way to earn stars as completing either a Bank Heist or a Shutdown in Monopoly Go events can provide you a few extra points toward your next milestone reward.
Furthermore, participating in different tournaments can also be a great way to earn extra points. The daily tournaments will appear as usual, and there will also be events that will be live at the same time as the Monopoly Go Winners' Avenue.
What are the different Milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Winners' Avenue event?
The Winners' Avenue event is similar to any other pickup and daily event in Monopoly Go. You can earn up to 50 Milestone rewards while participating in the event within the mentioned timeframe.
Here's a look at all the Milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Winners' Avenue event:
You can use the multiplier up to 50 times to get the most rewards (up to 18, 690 dice). However, it would help if you remember not to use plenty of dice as they are hard to obtain. Although it can work sometimes, in most cases, you can lose a load of dice.
Saving dice can help you play another live event like the Monopoly Go Tycoon Racers. You can participate in this Partners Monopoly Go event to earn a lot of rewards that will massively enrich your virtual board gaming experience.
