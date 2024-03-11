Monster Hunter 20th Anniversary Special Program date and time for all regions, expected games, and more

Capcom has officially announced the Monster Hunter 20th Anniversary Special Program for Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at 4 AM PT / 11 AM GMT. Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the iconic action-RPG series, the upcoming digital event will be going over the history of the Monster Hunter franchise while also giving fans updates on the ongoing titles, i.e., Monster Hunter World and Monster Hunter Rise, and their expansions.

The Monster Hunter 20th Anniversary Special Program is a way for Capcom and fans of the series to celebrate the history of the iconic franchise. While the company did not reveal what fans can expect from the upcoming event, a few things can be speculated about the showcase, such as a potential gameplay showcase for Monster Hunter Wilds.

Here's everything you need to know about the Monster Hunter 20th Anniversary Special Program, including the date and time for all regions, expected games, and more.

When can you watch the Monster Hunter 20th Anniversary Special Program?

As mentioned, the Monster Hunter 20th Anniversary Special Program is scheduled to air live on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at 4 AM PT and 11 AM GMT, and here are the official dates and times for all regions:

Region Time Date Pacific Standard Time 4 AM March 12, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 11 AM March 12, 2024 Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) 11 AM March 12, 2024 Eastern Time 7 AM March 12, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 8 PM March 12, 2024 Central European Time 12 PM March 12, 2024 Indian Standard Time 4:30 PM March 12, 2024

You can watch the event on Monster Hunter's official YouTube and Twitch channels. Additionally, if you want to tune in as soon as the event goes live, you can set a notification reminder on YouTube by visiting the official Monster Hunter channel.

What to expect from the Monster Hunter 20th Anniversary Special Program?

As for what you can realistically expect to see during the 20th Anniversary Special Program, well, probably a proper gameplay showcase for Monster Hunter Wilds. Previously, it was announced at the end of The Game Awards 2023; since then, Capcom has been relatively coy about revealing any details about it.

As such, the 20th Anniversary event marks the perfect occasion to give fans a sneak peek at Monster Hunter Wilds' gameplay, perhaps even a demo of how the new "dynamic weather" system will impact hunts. Also, it would be really cool if Capcom showcased a few new monsters as well, but I digress.

Apart from Monster Hunter Wilds, there are bound to be updates on Monster Hunter Now and its first season, The Vernal Invade, which will be starting on March 14, 2024. The new season brings the ability to use the iconic Charge Blade for hunts against the likes of Odogaron, Tzitzi-Ya-Ku, and Deviljho.

Lastly, another major Monster Hunter title that's bound to make an appearance during the 20th Anniversary event is Monster Hunter Stories Remaster, which was very recently announced during the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase.