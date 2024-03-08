Monster Hunter Now The Vernal Invader update: New weapon type, monsters, features, and more

Niantic will be introducing Monster Hunter Now The Vernal Invader update on March 14, 2024, with a new weapon type, three monsters, and tons of new features that elevate the hunting experience to a new level. Additionally, hunters will be able to participate in multiple quests and bring more weapons in their loadout while hunting.

A new Season Pass with a Free and Premium plan will also be available in The Vernal Invader. These are only glimpses of what’s coming in the upcoming update. Read this article to learn everything about the forthcoming Monster Hunter Now The Vernal Invader update.

All details about the upcoming Monster Hunter Now The Vernal Invader update

Monster Hunter Now The Vernal Invader update will officially roll out on March 14, 2024, at 12:00 AM (UTC). In celebration, Niantic will provide 250 Item Box Expansion as a gift to all hunters. Players can claim the reward from the in-game shop by logging into the game after March 14, 2024.

Let’s look at what Niantic has in stores for all hunters in the upcoming update.

New weapon type in the Monster Hunter Now The Vernal Invader update

New weapon type, Charge Blade, will debut in the Monster Hunter Now The Vernal Invader update. (Image via Niantic)

A new weapon type in Monster Hunter Now, Charge Blade, will debut in the upcoming Monster Hunter Now The Vernal Invader update. With this equipped, hunters can slay the monsters with the highly agile sword and the robust axe. Hunters can charge energy in the Sword Mode and use the stored energy to land a devastating blow in Axe Mode.

Axe Mode not only helps damage massively but also combines sword and shield into one weapon. Players can also use its special move, Super Amped Element Discharge, to unleash the monster-killing attack.

New monsters in the Monster Hunter Now The Vernal Invader update

Hunters will be able to hunt three new Monster Hunter Now monsters: Odogaron. Tzitzi-Ya-Ku, and Deviljho. Odogaron and Tzitzi-Ya-Ku will be available for those who complete the corresponding urgent quests in Season 1’s story quest in the Monster Hunter Now The Vernal Invader update. After the update, they will be available to all players completing the prologue in future events.

Hunters will be able to encounter Deviljho only with a new feature, Invasions, which will be available after the update.

New features in the Monster Hunter Now The Vernal Invader update

New features in Monster Hunter Now in the upcoming update. (Image via Niantic)

Here are the details of all the new features that will be available in the upcoming update:

Invasions: This new feature triggers when a player taps on a large monster within a volatile territory. Then, other monsters will invade the territory, posing a more significant threat to hunters. Deviljho can only be encountered with the new Invasion feature.

Layered Equipment: The Layered Equipment feature takes character customization to a whole new level. Hunters can wear any clothing they want without compromising their armor protection. They can transform any armor into Layered Equipment by forging it to Grade 6. Additionally, Niantic will introduce new Layered Equipment exclusive to Monster Hunter Now.

Seasons and Season Pass: Monster Hunter Now The Vernal Invader update introduces a new system, Seasons. It works similarly to the real-world seasons, with one starting after an existing one ends. Each new season brings in new monsters, quests, and Season Pass.

The Season Pass contains various tasks players can complete to increase their Tier and earn multiple rewards. It offers a Free and Premium plan, and players can earn additional rewards by purchasing the latter.

New status ailment: Odogaron monsters’ attack can inflict the Bleed status ailment. Hunters inflicted with the status ailment will accumulate bleeding damage every time they attack or evade the monsters’ attacks. The damage will be added to the normal damage, resulting in excessive health loss. Hunters can stop the bleeding by avoiding monsters’ attacks and not evading them.

New skills: Hunters will be able to use new Monster Hunter Now skills, such as Latent power, Quick Work, and Status Sneak Attack, in the upcoming Monster Hunter Now The Vernal Update.

Loadouts: Hunters will have access to 10 loadouts instead of the currently available five.

New Celebration quests

New quests in Monster Hunter Now The Vernal Invader update. (Image via Niantic)

Hunters who complete the prologue in the Special Quests tab will have access to 16 new quests from March 14 to March 24, 2024, at 11:59 PM local time. As rewards for completing the quests, hunters can receive an exclusive six-month Anniversary Hunter Medal and Beginner Weapon Tickets.

Beginner Weapon Tickets allow players to forge grade 3 Monster Hunter Now weapons available in previous events. A charge blade weapon, The Bone Strongarm grade 3, will be available instantly with the ticket. Moreover, clearing the fourth stage and above quests will reward additional in-game items, like Zinogre Plates, Wyvern Gem Shards, Zenny, and more.

Players can also hunt Subspecies monsters at Hunt-a-thon Points from March 15 to March 25, 2024, at 11:59 PM local time. Odagaron and Tzitzi-Ya-Ku will appear frequently in the Desert and Swamp habitats from March 14 to March 24, 2024, at 2:59 UTC. The monsters in all habitats will respawn after one hour in more places from March 14 to March 24, 2024, at 2:59 PM UTC.