Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - Title update 5, Risen Shagaru Magala, Special Investigations, and more

Capcom has finally revealed the contents of title update 5 for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. As per the tradition followed by every major new patch, it will bring a host of new in-game activities, anomaly investigation quests, as well as two monsters for players to hunt in master rank. The release — the last title update for the game — is scheduled to go live on April 20, 2023, allowing players to access all the fresh content.
Moreover, the launch will bring in a host of cosmetics introduced via the DLC pack 10. The new research quests called Special Investigations, event quest rotation, and the DLC content pack are all fresh additions to Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. However, the highlights of this final update are the new monsters. They easily take the crown for being the most challenging hunts players will face in the game, especially in master rank.
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak title update 5 content details
New monsters
Title update 5 adds two new monsters to the game, both of which are Elder Dragons and are scaled according to the master rank quests. The new monsters being included with this patch are:
Amatsu (available from MR10)
A fearsome Elder Dragon that has the ability to bend the weather to its will and is also capable of summoning storms as well as lightning strikes that are rumored to have wiped a city completely off the title's map. Amatsu is a returning monster that first made its appearance in Monster Hunter Portable 3rd and will be making its debut in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak with the fifth and final title update.
Risen Shagaru Magala (available from MR180)
Shagaru Magala is an Elder Dragon that has managed to overcome the Qurio affliction, dominating it to gain even more intimidating abilities and great strength. The Risen variant of the monster is capable of releasing larger quantities of the Frenzy Virus that can result in massive viral explosions in an increased radius. The Elder Dragon is capable of entering Risen state at its whim and can gain significant buff in its defenses, making it the ultimate monster-hunting challenge.
New anomaly quests
With the fifth and final title update, Capcom has increased the level cap on anomaly investigation to Lv. 300. Alongside this, Capcom has also introduced a new set of anomaly quests called Special Investigations. According to the studio:
"Special Investigations should only be attempted by those who have true confidence in their strength. When a max level quest (300) is completed, the player who posted it is rewarded a Special Investigation (only once). These quests are extremely dangerous and difficult. Completing them will not yield any new quests or luxurious rewards, but you can earn a special Badge of Heroes if you complete a lot of these quests with different target monsters."
These undertakings are essentially end-game anomaly quests that players can pursue once they've reached Lv. 300 and want more challenging missions to tackle for exclusive rewards.
New paid DLC pack
To mark the conclusion of monthly title updates for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Capcom has announced the final paid DLC for the game (Downloadable Content Pack 10), which includes:
- Special Stickers 14 - Sticker Set
- Bahari Locks - Hairstyle
- Asymmetric Cut - Hairstyle
- Mechanical - Face Paint
- Risen - Face Paint
- Wild Head - Hunter Layered Armor Piece
- Wild Body - Hunter Layered Armor Piece
- Wild Arms - Hunter Layered Armor Piece
- Wild Waist - Hunter Layered Armor Piece
- Wild Legs - Hunter Layered Armor Piece
- Hunter Voice: Oboro
- Hunter Voice: Jae
- Stage and Title Music: Chill Version - Background Music
- Rondine - Hunter Layered Armor Set
It should be noted that all the content included in DLC pack 10 is exclusively cosmetic in nature and does not affect gameplay.
Apart from all the new additions mentioned above, the update also shuffles Event Quests and will offer a few new ones, including some really challenging hunting quests.
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC (via Steam).