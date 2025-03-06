Monster Hunter Wilds: 10 best pop culture characters created by players and their design codes

Monster Hunter Wilds has no shortage of exciting character designs, thanks to the creative minds from the game's community. Fans have been making the most of the character creator by painstakingly recreating characters from popular media and even real life people, such as celebrities.

Ad

As such, Capcom's latest monster slayer game has many choices for players looking for a quirky hunter design. Check out 10 distinct designs created by dedicated fans, alongside their design codes to allow for download and use in-game.

Note: The entries are not arranged in any particular order.

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

10 best pop culture character creations in Monster Hunter Wilds

1) Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves Hunter design (Image via Capcom)

Code: ES4E393D5U48

Ad

Trending

The iconic actor has been recreated in Monster Hunter Wilds, thanks to fan efforts. A beloved icon in the industry, he is known for his work in cinema hits such as Neo in The Matrix, the titular hero in the John Wick series, and even video games, like Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077 from CD Projekt Red.

2) Ronald McDonald

Ronald McDonald Hunter design (Image via Capcom)

Code: PH4BS9QX6659

Ad

The beloved mascot of one of the most popular fast food franchises in the world is undoubtedly an odd and fairly out-of-place pick in Monster Hunter Wilds, but that does not make it any less funny. His clown-like makeup and bright yellow-and-red theme are accurately represented via this Hunter design in-game.

3) Danny Trejo (Machete)

Machete Hunter design (Image via Capcom)

Code: MC8M76BL3UP7

Ad

Another beloved actor on this list, Danny Trejo, is known for many roles in Hollywood. The most notable of these is Isador "Machete" Cordez from the Spy Kids movies, who also got his own spin-off film in 2010, which this design is based on. Hand him a Greatsword and go to town on the monster menace.

4) Hatsune Miku

Hatsune Miku Hunter design (Image via Capcom)

Code: EB69T5SY8AW9

Ad

SEGA's number one Vocaloid makes it into Monster Hunter Wilds with her bright turquoise eyes and hair. Complete the look by handing her the support-type weapon Hunting Horn, as she is a singer in the Hatsune Miku: PROJECT DIVA rhythm games.

5) Sylvester Stallone (Rambo)

Rambo Hunter design (Image via Capcom)

Code: 7R59V47F36Y4

Ad

Wreak havoc upon the monsters as Sylvester Stallone's Rambo with this Hunter creation. Based on the bombastic action films, players can don the role of the muscle-bound USAF veteran and perhaps even hand him one of the heavy assault weapons like the Bowguns to complete the look.

6) Lucy

Lucy Hunter design (Image via Capcom)

Code: KA8JW7MW3N68

Ad

One of two key members of the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime, Lucy is a netrunner who lived the rough life as part of a gang in Night City, and eventually meets the show's protagonist, David, as the duo aim to take on the Arasaka megacorp. Her sleek design, including her pale blue-and-pink hair, has been replicated well here.

7) Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns Hunter design (Image via Capcom)

Code: X584W7D89AC6

Ad

Fans of the WWE behemoth Roman Reigns would enjoy bringing the wrestler to Monster Hunter Wilds. While this creation is fairly simple and does not go much beyond the superstar's long hair and facial design, players should be able to spice it up further with additional armor cosmetics.

8) Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun)

Hiroyuki Sanada's Shogun Hunter design (Image via Capcom)

Code: 687NS5A78YU6

Ad

The Japanese actor's look from the hit historical drama TV series, Shogun, is here. Here, Hiroyuki plays the role of Lord Yoshii Toranaga. Fans can wield a variety of powerful blades like Longsword and Dual Blades to get into the fighting spirit against the beasts roaming the wild.

9) Griffith

Griffith Hunter design (Image via Capcom)

Code: U845D7AG7K66

Ad

First appearing in the Guardian Angels of Desire (4) edition of the Berserk manga, the leader of the Band of the Hawk arrives in all his snow-haired glory with this design. Pair Griffith with a Longsword and take on the mightiest monsters across the lands.

10) Nigel Thornberry

Nigel Thornberry Hunter design (Image via Capcom)

Code: V846R3GV5JG8

Ad

Based on the popular Nickelodeon TV show The Wild Thornberrys, this Hunter brings the beloved Nigel Thornberry into Monster Hunter Wilds, minus the goofy caricature design. As the host of his own show, he is a nature documentary host who travels the globe in search of exotic animals.

Read More: 9 best community-created hunters in Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Review if you are wondering whether the game is worth it.