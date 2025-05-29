Monster Hunter Wilds Akuma inputs, controls, and all moves

With the Street Fighter 6 collaboration live, Akuma full body set is available in Monster Hunter Wilds. Provided you have completed the Ultimate Strength side mission and unlocked the set, you will be able to unleash the iconic SF6 character's fists on Forbidden Lands' monsters.

Akuma's moves may be a little hard to grasp for those well-versed with the weapon movements in Monster Hunter Wilds. This guide jots down how Akuma works in the game, its inputs, controls, and all moves.

Monster Hunter Wilds Akuma guide

Akuma full set in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Once you have equipped Akuma's full armor set or as layered armor in Monster Hunter Wilds, you can then unleash his actions. The game's manual mentions that your attack power will be dependent on your equipped primary weapon. The full armor set significantly increases the attack power, adds stun to certain actions, and gives the Drive Impact an offset effect.

Akuma basic combos and moveset

Assisted Combos - Akuma (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

You will need to select Assisted Combo: Akuma from the Item Bar (bottom-right corner of the screen). To start off the combo, you will need to press ▢ (Square), followed by other button combinations with △ (Triangle) and 〇 (Circle). Pressing ✕ (Cross) during any of these combos will trigger a unique evade move - Ashura Senku. Some basic combo examples are:

Heavy Gou Hadoken - ▢>▢>▢

- ▢>▢>▢ OD Adamant Flame - ▢>△>△>△

- ▢>△>△>△ OD Tatsumaki Zanku-Kyaku - ▢>〇>〇>〇

You can add and play around with other button inputs with these combinations.

Akuma's Gou Hadoken, Drive Impact, and Gou Shoryuken

You will have to use the Item Bar to select Gou Hadoken. Hitting ▢ will equip it as a Sling Ammo.

Drive Impact - Akuma (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

The Drive Impact (Oni Goroshi) also needs to be selected from the Item Bar, but it can only be used when the Drive Gauge (a new meter visible just above the Item Bar) is full. The gauge fills up over time. You can also trigger it with Hold L2 and Press R1 during Assisted Combo.

Shun Goku Satsu - Akuma in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

If you hit a wound or weak point on the monster with Drive Impact, you will perform Shun Goku Satsu - a short cutscene where Akuma delivers repeated blows to the monster in Monster Hunter Wilds. As mentioned before, equipping the full set will give Drive Impact an offset effect. Both Shun Goku Satsu and a Drive Impact offset attack will deplete the Drive Gauge.

Once you have completed the Ultimate Strength side mission, Gou Shoryuken is available as a gesture. It can be added to the Custom Radial Menu to streamline its use. If you use it after an Assisted Combo final move, it becomes OD Gou Shoryuken - the upper cut is followed by a slam.

How to perform Shun Goku Satsu (Raging Demon) in Monster Hunter Wilds?

You can perform Akuma's Shun Goku Satsu (Raging Demon) in Monster Hunter Wilds with ▢>▢>〇+△. You will have to be quick with this combination to pull this off, and it will add Ashura Senku to extend the range of Shun Goku Satsu. There's no damage change with this to the normal Shun Goku Satsu.

That's all you need to know about using Akuma's moves and unleashing his fury in Monster Hunter Wilds. If you find any other combos or secrets that we have missed out, drop them in the comments below.

