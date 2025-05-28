Monster Hunter Wilds Ultimate Strength walkthrough (Street Fighter 6 side mission quest guide) 

The Monster Hunter Wilds Ultimate Strength walkthrough provides a step-by-step explanation on how players can complete it. The special side mission arrived as part of the Street Fighter 6 collaboration (May 28 update).

Completing this side mission is essential if you want to find Akuma and, later on, don the Akuma body armor in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Monster Hunter Wilds Ultimate Strength SF6 side mission completion guide

How to start Ultimate Strength side mission in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Quinn in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

To start the Ultimate Strength side mission in MH Wilds, you will need to interact with Quinn in the Oilwell Basin. The Vespae Unit's Handler can be found in the Base Camp to the left of the player camp. Once you interact with the NPC and complete the conversation, you will start the Ultimate Strength side mission.

Steps to complete Ultimate Strength side quest in MH Wilds

The Ultimate Strength side quest should roughly take players 40 to 45 minutes to complete. The steps are:

Talk to Quinn in the Oilwell Basin to start the quest .

. (Optional) Listen to the people of Azuz : Open your map, and you will notice a couple of red quest markers. Go and talk to these NPCs (Lattner and Clorolo). This will modify your quest objectives from investigating to searching for carcasses.

: Open your map, and you will notice a couple of red quest markers. Go and talk to these NPCs (Lattner and Clorolo). This will modify your quest objectives from investigating to searching for carcasses. Investigate the middle stratum / Search the middle stratum for carcasses : Go to Area 11 of the Oilwell Basin . You will find a Tempered Gypceros carcass lying there, which will complete this objective.

: Go to . You will find a Tempered Gypceros carcass lying there, which will complete this objective. Investigate the upper stratum / Search the upper stratum for carcasses : Go to Area 5 of the Oilwell Basin . You will find a Tempered Rathian dead body, which will complete this objective.

: Go to . You will find a Tempered Rathian dead body, which will complete this objective. Talk to Maki in Azuz : Maki will let you know about a strange figure fighting with his fists, who can be found in the lower part of the subterranean.

: Maki will let you know about a strange figure fighting with his fists, who can be found in the lower part of the subterranean. Search the lowest part of the Subterrane : Akuma can be found at the northernmost tip of the map above Area 14 . The location has a lightning fork-type look on the map, and the SF6 character is on the right-side prong.

: Akuma can be found at the . The location has a lightning fork-type look on the map, and the SF6 character is on the right-side prong. Once you interact with Akuma, both the Hunter and Alma will ask him to stop killing and disrupting the ecology. This results in a beatdown from Akuma on the hunter. Following that, you are given to complete the Arena Quest Demonic Strength to prove your mettle.

to prove your mettle. Go to the Quest Counter in the Grand Hub and accept the Demonic Strength quest . Your physical look will transform into that of Akuma. You will be able to use his SF6 abilities through the Item Bar. The quest tasks you to beat a Tempered Ajarakan. The fight isn't that difficult, especially since you have plenty of potions to sustain hits. You will also have access to a few weapons before you start the quest, but we advise you to take the monster down solely through Akuma's fists as intended. This gives you a comprehensive tutorial on how to use the SF6 character in MH Wilds.

. Your physical look will transform into that of Akuma. You will be able to use his SF6 abilities through the Item Bar. The quest tasks you to beat a Tempered Ajarakan. The fight isn't that difficult, especially since you have plenty of potions to sustain hits. You will also have access to a few weapons before you start the quest, but we advise you to take the monster down solely through Akuma's fists as intended. This gives you a comprehensive tutorial on how to use the SF6 character in MH Wilds. Once you have completed the Arena Quest, make your way back to Akuma. He will acknowledge your strength and leave. Post this, you will be able to compete in the True Strength Arena Quest (this allows two players to participate, unlike the previous one, which had to be done solo). The two Arena Quests reward trainers with SF6 Tickets, among other valuables, for successfully beating Tempered Ajarakan.

The associated map locations can be found in the images below:

Area 11 - Middle Stratum Carcass location in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Area 5 - Upper Stratum Carcass location in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Akuma location in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

That's all you need to know to complete the Ultimate Strength side mission in Monster Hunter Wilds. To craft the Akuma full armor set and unleash his fists against more monsters, you will need SF6 tickets, Ajarakan Scale+, and Ajarakan Jewel+.

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Review if you are wondering whether the game is worth it.