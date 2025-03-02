Monster Hunter Wilds: Fix for 'Content File Locked' error on Steam

Even though Monster Hunter Wilds proved to be a success as soon as it got released worldwide, the game still has a lot of bugs and glitches that are leading to stutters and crashes. Now that the latest patch is out, a new error message, 'Content File Locked', has been popping up for people after updating the game. If you are also facing the same issue while launching the game, read further to learn how to fix it.

Ad

There can be numerous reasons as to why you are facing this issue. Some of the reasons alongside a few potential fixes are mentioned below in this article.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case. However, they are worth trying until we receive official patches from Capcom.

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

How to fix 'Content File Locked' error in Monster Hunter Wilds

This is a common error that often pops up after updating a game via Steam. This can be fixed by following these tips:

Ad

Trending

1) Restart your PC to stop conflicting apps

Restarting the PC can often solve the error (Image via Capcom)

Simply restarting your PC once will ensure that any conflicted apps are no longer active. Closing the apps via the Task Manager might not solve the issue as their processes might be active in the background, which is why restarting the PC is the best option.

Ad

2) Run Steam as Administrator

After restarting your PC, right-click on Steam's icon and select 'Run as Administrator.' Check if the issue is solved or not. If the problem persists, refer to the following points mentioned below.

3) Verify integrity of game files

Corrupted game files for Monster Hunter Wilds can also be the reason behind this error. The fix for this is simple - verify the integrity of your game files by following these steps:

Ad

Launch Steam on your PC.

on your PC. Open your Game Library .

. Right-click on Monster Hunter Wilds and open Properties .

and open . Go to the Installed Files tab.

tab. Select Verify Integrity of Game Files and let Steam analyze everything.

4) Reinstall Steam

If you are still experiencing the 'Content File Locked' error in Monster Hunter Wilds, uninstall and re-install Steam. This will most likely solve the error.

If you are still facing the issue despite following these steps, you can wait for an official patch from Capcom that addresses this issue.

For more Monster Hunter Wilds guides, stay tuned.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Review if you are wondering whether the game is worth it.