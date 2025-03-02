Monster Hunter Wilds hotfix patch Ver.1.000.03.00: Smithy and cooking bug fixes 

Following its highly anticipated release on February 28, 2025, Monster Hunter Wilds has garnered significant attention. However, it has also been accompanied by several bugs and issues. Players have recently reported various glitches concerning certain in-game elements, including interactions with the blacksmith and the cooking mechanics.

Ad

On March 2, 2025, Capcom issued a statement indicating that they have taken into account community feedback and will implement hotfix updates to address two in-game bugs in Monster Hunter Wilds.

All Monster Hunter Wilds hotfixes released with patch Ver.1.000.03.00

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

The latest MH Wilds hotfix resolved two in-game bugs that were reported by numerous players worldwide. The details of both bugs are outlined below:

Smithy : During a visit to the Smithy (Gemma), the tutorials for weapon upgrades are presented multiple times, restricting certain options within the menu.

: During a visit to the Smithy (Gemma), the tutorials for weapon upgrades are presented multiple times, restricting certain options within the menu. Cooking: The mechanics "Grill a Meal" and "Ingredient Center" remain inaccessible, despite the player having fulfilled the necessary progress criteria.

The challenges presented by these issues can be significant, as the interaction with Smithy and the cooking mechanics represent essential elements of the title.

Ad

Given that forging and upgrading weapons, armor, and various items are necessary for advancement, the absence of certain visible options at Gemma may hinder your ability to progress effectively.

In addition, cooking holds significant importance, as the food prepared provides substantial buffs and health regeneration, enabling you to engage effectively with formidable monsters.

Also read: All cooking items and their effects in MH Wilds

Expand Tweet

Ad

The recent patch has addressed these issues; however, players on PC and Xbox will have to wait. The MH Wilds patch Ver.1.000.03.00 is live on PlayStation 5, and according to the developers, this hotfix will soon be available for both PC and Xbox Series X/S.

Notably, the Monster Hunter Wilds community has also raised concerns regarding optimization issues on PC. Achieving a stable frame rate proves difficult, and certain settings detract from the game's visual quality. Consequently, given Capcom's prompt response to recent in-game bugs, the developers may soon issue a patch to optimize the game.

Ad

Check out more Monster Hunter Wilds news updates below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Review if you are wondering whether the game is worth it.