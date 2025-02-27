Where to find Iron Ore in Monster Hunter Wilds

Iron ore in Monster Hunter Wilds is one of the base materials that you will need to craft items. While you can find plenty of resources by exploring the open map of Wilds, farming materials in this game is a little frustrating. It is due to the fact that all the materials you get from farming or mining are randomized.

In this guide, we have shared some locations and details that you can use to boost your Iron Ore supply in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Best locations for Iron Ore in Monster Hunter Wilds

Iron Ore is primarily found in two major regions within the game:

Windward Plains (Low Rank Only) – Scattered throughout this vast area, you can find many Mining Outcrop. Mining from them has a random chance of yielding Iron Ore, along with other materials.

– Scattered throughout this vast area, you can find many Mining Outcrop. Mining from them has a random chance of yielding Iron Ore, along with other materials. Scarlet Forest (Low Rank Only) – Similar to the Windward Plains, this region contains several Mining Outcrops that provide a variety of ores, including Iron Ore.

To efficiently farm Iron Ore, go from one Mining Outcrop to another, harvesting all available nodes. This will increase your RNG of getting a higher supply as much as possible.

Alternative ways to get Iron Ore

Other than mining, there are additional methods to get Iron Ore in Monster Hunter Wilds:

Quest rewards – Some Low-Rank quests provide Iron Ore as part of their completion rewards. Keep an eye on quest descriptions to see if they offer materials.

– Some Low-Rank quests provide Iron Ore as part of their completion rewards. Keep an eye on quest descriptions to see if they offer materials. Starter supply from Gemma – Early in the game, Gemma at the base camp grants players two pieces of Iron Ore to help them begin crafting upgrades.

If you want to maximize your mining output, consider equipping gear that enhance gathering capabilities:

Forager’s Luck Skill – Increases the likelihood of obtaining rare materials from gathering points.

– Increases the likelihood of obtaining rare materials from gathering points. Geologist Skill – Allows you to collect additional resources from each Mining Outcrop, making each trip more productive.

With these strategies, we hope gathering Iron Ore in Monster Hunter Wilds will be a little easier for you.

