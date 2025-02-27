Monster Hunter Wilds: How do Power Clash and Perfect Guard work

Power Clash and Perfect Guard are some of the new additions to the combat system of Monster Hunter Wilds. The latest entry in the monster slaying franchise brings in some new features to elevate your gameplay and one of the newest additions is the ability to perfectly block or guard an incoming attack. Doing so timely will cause the monster to recoil, which will be transitioned into a follow-up attack.

This article will cover the Power Clash and Perfect Guard mechanics in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Monster Hunter Wilds Power Clash and Perfect Guard explained

Power Clash is a powerful attack that can be executed after you perform a Perfect Guard (Image via Capcom)

What is Perfect Guard

Perfect Guard means you're able to perfectly block an incoming attack. In previous Monster Hunter games, this ability was only available in a select few weapons, but in Wilds, almost all of the armament choices available to you can use this mechanic.

Keep in mind that Power Clash can only be executed if you are able to do a Perfect Guard. This ability requires skill to use, as you need to perfectly time it to block an incoming attack.

What is Power Clash

Executing a Power Clash in the game will allow you to block a monster's attack and immobilize it for a while. This is kind of like a parry mechanic and is extremely helpful while you are fighting bigger monsters. You can easily topple your target and get a breathing window to unleash a flurry of attacks.

Keep in mind that you need to perform a Perfect Guard, which will then lead to a Power Clash. They are inherently two sides of the same coin.

How to execute Power Clash and Perfect Guard in Monster Hunter Wilds

Executing a Power Clash will require you to perform a Perfect Guard twice in quick succession against a monster's attacks. This works extremely well against beasts with flurry attacks, such as Doshaguma, Arkveld, etc.

The other method requires you to block the attack right before a charged attack when the monster is enraged. The window, however, is very small and you need to be careful.

The following weapons have the ability to perform a Perfect Guard that will lead to a Power Clash.

Great Sword

Charge Blade

Sword and Shield

Lance

Gunlance

While Power Clash and Perfect Guard in Monster Hunter Wilds are a great tool for mechanically gifted players, it is a bit tough to pull off, and many of you might need some practice before you can execute it.

