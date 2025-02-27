Monster Hunter Wilds: How to remove Stench status effect 

In Monster Hunter Wilds, the Stench status effect is one of the more amusing yet troublesome ailments a hunter can experience. While it doesn’t directly drain health, it prevents the use of healing, stamina, and buffing items, making it a potential disaster in high-stakes battles. If a hunter gets afflicted at the wrong time— especially while facing multiple monsters — survival becomes much harder.

Luckily, there are ways to deal with this foul status condition. Whether you’re looking for a quick fix or long-term prevention, understanding how Stench works and how to counter it will ensure that Congalala’s noxious attacks never ruin your hunt.

What is the best way to remove Stench status effect in Monster Hunter Wilds?

The most reliable method to remove Stench is by using Deodorant, a crafted item that instantly cures the affliction. Since there are no natural consumables for this status effect, you must prepare in advance by crafting Deodorants before heading into battle.

To craft Deodorant, you’ll need:

Bitterbug Broth

Smokenut

Mixing these substances produces a single Deodorant, which wipes away Stench when used. As the status effect does not allow for item use, you must always find a moment of safety to apply it, avoiding enemy attacks.

If you don't carry a Deodorant with you, there's hope. Stench will automatically disappear in a short while, though holding on and waiting it out can be dangerous when you're in the thick of an intense brawl.

What happens when you’re affected by Stench status effect?

Unlike Poison or Paralysis, Stench doesn’t deal direct damage. Instead, it places a temporary block on all consumable item usage, meaning you can’t heal, recover stamina, or apply buffs until the effect wears off or is removed.

While this might not seem as dangerous as other status effects, it becomes a real problem when fighting powerful or fast-moving monsters. If your health is low and Stench hits, you could be one strike away from fainting without any way to heal yourself.

The Monster responsible for Stench status effect in Monster Hunter Wilds

So, who’s responsible for this disgusting status effect? Only one monster in the game can inflict Stench — Congalala.

Congalala, a large beast with an unpredictable and often gross fighting style, has a special attack where it releases a massive fart that spreads over a wide area. Any hunter caught in this cloud of gas will be instantly afflicted with Stench.

Since Stench prevents healing, fighting Congalala can be a challenge if you don’t prepare beforehand. If you’re on a multi-monster hunt where Congalala is present alongside a more dangerous creature, getting hit with Stench at the wrong time could leave you defenseless.

How to prevent Stench status effect before it hits

Instead of waiting to remove Stench status effect, you can take steps to prevent it entirely. The best way to avoid this status condition is by equipping Stench Resistance, a skill that either reduces the duration of the effect or completely negates it at higher levels.

If you're planning to hunt Congalala, another smart strategy is bringing multiple Deodorants — having at least five in your item pouch ensures you’re never caught off guard.

Additionally, avoiding direct exposure to Congalala’s gas attacks by staying mobile and aware of its attack patterns will reduce the chances of getting afflicted.

