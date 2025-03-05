Monster Hunter Wilds: How to change armor color

Monster Hunter Wilds players are enjoyably testing out the different armor sets on offer. This new ARPG by Capcom allows a deep level of customization, allowing gamers to equip what suits their personality and playstyle the best. While there are different armor sets to choose from, their appearance can seem dull after a while, requiring a small shift in tone to keep the style fresh.

This can be done by changing the armor colors from the menu, which doesn't affect your build stats. We cover everything you need to know about changing armor color in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to equip Layered Armor in Monster Hunter Wilds

Layered Armor (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Once you have completed the game's first mission and defeated the Chatacabra, you will be transported to a camp where you need to converse with Olivia, Nata, and Gemma. Now, visit the Expedition Command tent. Here, you will trigger a cutscene, after which your tent's location will be added to the map. This is where you will be able to play around and try the Layered Armor.

You can visit your own tent in Monster Hunter Wilds any time during your playthrough to change your look. Simply head to the tent and select "Equipment Appearance" from the Appearance Menu. Here, you will be able to view the Layered Armor for each body part of your character. This is where you can activate and deactivate transmog for your limbs, torso, and head.

A grayed-out body part signifies a Layered Armor is not equipped. If you deactivate transmog for a specific limb, torso, or head, the gear you currently have on that part will become invisible. For instance, if you deactivate the Layered Armor for the entire body, you will end up in your first outfit with the stats of the armor you are currently wearing.

How to change armor color in Monster Hunter Wilds

Pigments (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

If you have a skin in mind that you want to try out, simply activate the Layered Armor for that specific body part and apply what you desire. Once you have selected the skin according to your liking, go back to the previous menu, where you will find two rectangles of different colors near the gear piece.

Choosing one of these rectangles can change the color of the armor you have just equipped. After you are satisfied with your customization and armor pigment, you are free to exit the tent.

