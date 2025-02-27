Monster Hunter Wilds: How to customize Hunter Profile 

In Monster Hunter Wilds, your Hunter Profile is the key to showcasing your in-game identity, replacing the traditional Guild Card from previous titles. Whether it's highlighting achievements, favorite weapons, or Squad affiliations, this feature allows you to personalize your presence in the online community. Everything you accomplish or unlock can be displayed, making it an essential part of the multiplayer experience.

However, customizing your Hunter Profile isn’t immediately intuitive, especially if you're a newcomer. Understanding where to access it and how to fine-tune its many features is crucial to making the most of the online aspects of Monster Hunter Wilds.

Where to find the Hunter Profile in Monster Hunter Wilds

A still from Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Capcom)

Hunter Profile is under the Info tab in the main menu but will not be available until you completely load into the game, either in a private lobby or the online single-player mode. This tab also contains other helpful utilities like the Monster Field Guide, Wishlist, and Squad management functions. For people who keep accessing their profile often, the Recents tab provides a shortcut, showing menus opened in the previous session.

Other than the main menu, you can also access the Hunter Profile through the Squad Management screen. Quick access, though, is still best served through the primary menu. Upon entry, you can surf through a selection of customization options that let you personalize your profile according to your accomplishments and preferred gameplay.

Personalizing your Hunter Profile

Check the Appearance Menu (Image via Capcom)

Unlike the simple Guild Card from past games, Hunter Profile in Monster Hunter Wilds comes with a suite of customization options. You can edit your Nameplate, adjust the Top Page Widgets, change their character’s Pose and Expression, tweak the Camera angle, select a Background, and even register their current equipment for display.

Many of these features will feel familiar if you played Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, as some elements from the Gathering Hub and personal quarters have carried over. Similar to how players could showcase their builds in Iceborne’s private rooms, Hunter Profile allows you to register your favorite loadouts for others to see.

The Top Page Widgets also let you highlight personal stats like total playtime, medals earned, and Squad membership.

Customization and unlockable Profile features

Your Hunter Profile isn't fixed — it can be modified at any moment outside of quests and Investigations. You can also set a personal Nameplate, which shows up after co-op hunts, and even set your most commonly used builds as primary, allowing teammates to better spot your preferred playstyle.

Moreover, you can customize the details others can see during Link Parties so that you have complete control over the information you reveal. Hunter Profile's background theme is yet another personalized aspect, although progress through the game is needed to unlock new themes.

Most of these options, such as banners and nameplates, are associated with achievements such as finishing Low Rank and High Rank quests or killing a specific number of Large Monsters.

Aside from in-game rewards, Monster Hunter Wilds will increase Hunter Profile's level of customization through post-launch DLC. Special cosmetics, available in the Deluxe and Premium Deluxe Editions, will give even more flair to those who want even more ways to be different in the online community.

