Monster Hunter Wilds: How to get free Assistance Pack

If you are a newcomer to the Monster Hunter franchise, Monster Hunter Wilds could feel fairly overwhelming initially. Fortunately, there are Assistance Packs available in the game, which can help you in your monster-hunting journey. The cherry on the cake is that this pack can be acquired for free.

Ad

While the previous Assistance Pack was available via Twitch, this time, there is a new method to get this pack for free.

Getting the Assistance Pack for free in Monster Hunter Wilds

The Assistance Pack can be obtained for free via Discord (Image via Capcom)

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

This Assistance Pack features many materials and items that can help you in the game. The contents of the Assistance Pack are:

Ad

Trending

10 x Well-Done Steak

10 x Mega Potion

5 x Nutrient

3 x Max Potion

3 x Life Powder

The pack is available via Discord. Follow these steps to collect it:

Launch Discord.

Click on the Discover icon on the bottom left corner of the screen.

Click on the 'Quests' tab.

Click on the 'Watch Video' button.

You will need to watch a 2-minute and 15-second long video.

Once you have watched the entire video, you will get an option to select your platform (PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S).

Select the platform and click on the 'Claim Reward' button, and you will receive the code for the free Assistance Pack.

Ad

How to redeem the code on various platforms for Monster Hunter Wilds

After getting the code, you will need to redeem it to unlock the contents of the pack. You can do so by following these methods:

PC: Click on the 'Games' tab and then select the 'Activate a Product on Steam' option. Enter the code and get the pack.

Xbox: Press the Xbox button on your controller and then head to the 'Store.' Click on the 'View' option, select 'Redeem,' and enter your code.

Ad

PlayStation: Click on your Profile icon on the top right corner of the screen and select 'Redeem Code.' Enter the code to get your free Monster Hunter Wilds Assistance Pack.

For more guides and news regarding Monster Hunter Wilds, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Review if you are wondering whether the game is worth it.