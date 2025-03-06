Monster Hunter Wilds: How to obtain Artian Parts

Artian Parts in Monster Hunter Wilds are essential materials needed to forge Artian Weapons, which are among the strongest equipment in the game. Unlike standard weapons made from monster materials, Artian Weapons grant better base stats, more Decoration slots, and adjustable elemental attributes, making them a must for endgame players.

Ad

However, acquiring Artian Parts is not as easy as plundering downed monsters. If you're searching for an effective means of farming them, this guide has got you covered.

Where to find Artian Parts in Monster Hunter Wilds

Hunting Tempered Chatacabra in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

Tempered Monster hunts: The only source

Ad

Trending

Unlike regular materials, Artian Parts are exclusively obtained as rewards from Tempered Monster Investigations. These special hunts feature stronger versions of Large Monsters, making them significantly more challenging but highly rewarding.

Artian Part rarity and how to obtain them

Artian Parts occur in three ranks of rarity:

Rarity 6 parts can be hunted from Tempered Large Monsters like Chatacabra, Quematrice, Congalala, and Lala Barina.

Rarity 7 parts can be earned from 5-star strength Tempered Monsters, the tougher versions of normal Tempered Monsters.

Rarity 8 parts can be obtained only from Tempered Apex Monsters that show up at the endgame.

Ad

What are Artian Parts and why do they matter?

As opposed to regular weapons, Artian Weapons use Artian Parts in lieu of monster parts. They unlock through High Rank progression and are unique for being highly customizable for elements, base damage, and Affinity.

To craft an Artian Weapon, hunters have to combine three chosen parts, which all have different effects on the weapon's stats and element affinity. The chosen parts used when crafting determine your weapon's ultimate stats.

Ad

Here are four distinct types of parts:

Blades

Discs

Devices

Tubes

Each type of weapon demands a specific combination of these components, influencing its damage, elemental preference, and effectiveness.

Artian Part combinations for each weapon type

Great Sword: Blade + Blade + Tube

Blade + Blade + Tube Long Sword : Blade + Tube + Tube

: Blade + Tube + Tube Switch Axe : Blade + Blade + Device

: Blade + Blade + Device Charge Blade : Blade + Disc + Device

: Blade + Disc + Device Dual Blades : Blade + Blade + Disc

: Blade + Blade + Disc Hammer : Disc + Disc + Tube

: Disc + Disc + Tube Insect Glaive : Blade + Tube + Device

: Blade + Tube + Device Hunting Horn : Disc + Device + Device

: Disc + Device + Device Bow : Tube + Tube + Device

: Tube + Tube + Device Light Bowgun : Tube + Device + Device

: Tube + Device + Device Heavy Bowgun: Disc + Tube + Device

Ad

Which monsters drop Rarity 8 Artian Parts?

Artian Parts in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

The highest-tier Rarity 8 parts are only obtainable from Tempered Apex Monsters, which are among the most formidable creatures in the game. These include:

Ad

Tempered Arkveld

Tempered Rey Dau

Tempered Uth Duna

Tempered Gore Magala

Tempered Nu Udra

Tempered Jin Dahaad

Since Tempered Apex Monsters only appear in High Rank’s endgame, players must progress significantly before they can farm these materials.

Best farming methods

1) Prioritize Tempered Apex monster investigations

To get the maximum drops of Rarity 8 Artian Parts from Monster Hunter Wilds, go for 5-star Tempered Apex Monster Investigations. These investigations are very tough but give higher than Rarity 8 parts for each quest and are the most efficient farm option.

Ad

2) Utilize 3-Star investigations for the easier grind

For players struggling with 5-star Tempered Apex hunts, 3-star Tempered Arkveld Investigations in Windward Plains or Ruins of Wyveria provide an alternative. These hunts are easier but still offer Rarity 8 parts, albeit at a slower rate.

3) Manipulate spawn conditions for more hunts

If you’re having trouble finding Tempered Apex Monsters, use the Rest or time-of-day change feature to force their spawn. Most Apex Monsters appear during specific conditions:

Ad

Plenty

Inclemency

By cycling through time-of-day settings, hunters can spawn additional Apex Monsters, essentially making their farming more efficient in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Check out: Where to find Frozen Icebone in Monster Hunter Wilds

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Review if you are wondering whether the game is worth it.