Monster Hunter Wilds: How to obtain Artian Parts

Artian Parts in Monster Hunter Wilds are essential materials needed to forge Artian Weapons, which are among the strongest equipment in the game. Unlike standard weapons made from monster materials, Artian Weapons grant better base stats, more Decoration slots, and adjustable elemental attributes, making them a must for endgame players.
However, acquiring Artian Parts is not as easy as plundering downed monsters. If you're searching for an effective means of farming them, this guide has got you covered.
Where to find Artian Parts in Monster Hunter Wilds
Tempered Monster hunts: The only source
Unlike regular materials, Artian Parts are exclusively obtained as rewards from Tempered Monster Investigations. These special hunts feature stronger versions of Large Monsters, making them significantly more challenging but highly rewarding.
Artian Part rarity and how to obtain them
Artian Parts occur in three ranks of rarity:
- Rarity 6 parts can be hunted from Tempered Large Monsters like Chatacabra, Quematrice, Congalala, and Lala Barina.
- Rarity 7 parts can be earned from 5-star strength Tempered Monsters, the tougher versions of normal Tempered Monsters.
- Rarity 8 parts can be obtained only from Tempered Apex Monsters that show up at the endgame.
What are Artian Parts and why do they matter?
As opposed to regular weapons, Artian Weapons use Artian Parts in lieu of monster parts. They unlock through High Rank progression and are unique for being highly customizable for elements, base damage, and Affinity.
To craft an Artian Weapon, hunters have to combine three chosen parts, which all have different effects on the weapon's stats and element affinity. The chosen parts used when crafting determine your weapon's ultimate stats.
Here are four distinct types of parts:
- Blades
- Discs
- Devices
- Tubes
Each type of weapon demands a specific combination of these components, influencing its damage, elemental preference, and effectiveness.
Artian Part combinations for each weapon type
- Great Sword: Blade + Blade + Tube
- Long Sword: Blade + Tube + Tube
- Switch Axe: Blade + Blade + Device
- Charge Blade: Blade + Disc + Device
- Dual Blades: Blade + Blade + Disc
- Hammer: Disc + Disc + Tube
- Insect Glaive: Blade + Tube + Device
- Hunting Horn: Disc + Device + Device
- Bow: Tube + Tube + Device
- Light Bowgun: Tube + Device + Device
- Heavy Bowgun: Disc + Tube + Device
Which monsters drop Rarity 8 Artian Parts?
The highest-tier Rarity 8 parts are only obtainable from Tempered Apex Monsters, which are among the most formidable creatures in the game. These include:
- Tempered Arkveld
- Tempered Rey Dau
- Tempered Uth Duna
- Tempered Gore Magala
- Tempered Nu Udra
- Tempered Jin Dahaad
Since Tempered Apex Monsters only appear in High Rank’s endgame, players must progress significantly before they can farm these materials.
Best farming methods
1) Prioritize Tempered Apex monster investigations
To get the maximum drops of Rarity 8 Artian Parts from Monster Hunter Wilds, go for 5-star Tempered Apex Monster Investigations. These investigations are very tough but give higher than Rarity 8 parts for each quest and are the most efficient farm option.
2) Utilize 3-Star investigations for the easier grind
For players struggling with 5-star Tempered Apex hunts, 3-star Tempered Arkveld Investigations in Windward Plains or Ruins of Wyveria provide an alternative. These hunts are easier but still offer Rarity 8 parts, albeit at a slower rate.
3) Manipulate spawn conditions for more hunts
If you’re having trouble finding Tempered Apex Monsters, use the Rest or time-of-day change feature to force their spawn. Most Apex Monsters appear during specific conditions:
- Plenty
- Inclemency
By cycling through time-of-day settings, hunters can spawn additional Apex Monsters, essentially making their farming more efficient in Monster Hunter Wilds.
