Monster Hunter Wilds: How to remove Poison status effect

In Monster Hunter Wilds, dealing with the Poison status effect is a constant challenge. Many monsters can inflict it, and even certain plants in the environment can leave hunters poisoned if they’re not careful. Unlike other status effects, Poison isn’t a one-time hit — it keeps draining health over time, which can be deadly if left untreated.

The longer it lingers, the more dangerous it becomes, especially during prolonged fights where every bit of health matters. Knowing how to remove the Poison status effect quickly and prevent it entirely can mean the difference between surviving a tough hunt and getting carted back to camp.

Breaking free from Poison status effect in Monster Hunter Wilds

Hunters have multiple options when it comes to curing Poison, making it one of the easier status effects to deal with. However, none of these cures are automatically available — they all require crafting beforehand. The four main items that remove the Poison status effect in Monster Hunter Wilds are:

Antidote : The simplest and most common cure. Crafting it requires Antidote Herb x1 , which is easy to find throughout the game’s world. If auto-crafting is enabled, Antidotes will be made automatically whenever Antidote Herbs are picked up.

: The simplest and most common cure. Crafting it requires , which is easy to find throughout the game’s world. If auto-crafting is enabled, Antidotes will be made automatically whenever Antidote Herbs are picked up. Herbal Medicine : A stronger option that not only removes Poison but also heals a small amount of health. To craft it, hunters need Antidote x1 and Blue Mushroom x1 .

: A stronger option that not only removes Poison but also heals a small amount of health. To craft it, hunters need and . Herbal Powder : A more versatile choice that creates a healing cloud, curing Poison for any nearby allies while also restoring a small amount of health. It’s crafted using Godbug Essence x1 and Herbal Powder x1 .

: A more versatile choice that creates a healing cloud, curing Poison for any nearby allies while also restoring a small amount of health. It’s crafted using and . Charred Lizard: An item obtained from Wudwuds, which not only removes Poison but also restores both health and stamina.

Among these, Antidote is the easiest to carry and use, but Herbal Medicine and Herbal Powder provide additional healing benefits, making them valuable for longer battles. If playing in a team, Herbal Powder can be a great way to help multiple hunters at once.

How to avoid getting Poisoned in Monster Hunter Wilds

While curing Poison status is fairly simple, avoiding it altogether is an even better strategy. The Poison Resistance Charm is the best way to ensure Poison never becomes a problem. At level 3, this charm grants complete immunity to Poison, allowing hunters to focus entirely on combat without worrying about their health draining away.

Crafting the Poison Resistance Charm requires:

Rompopolo Beak x 1

Rompopolo Claw x 2

Monster Fluid x 1

At level 1, the charm reduces Poison’s duration, while level 2 lowers its effect significantly. However, only level 3 fully prevents hunters from being poisoned. Since a large number of monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds use Poison, upgrading this charm as soon as possible is a smart move.

How the Poison status effect works in Monster Hunter Wilds

Unlike Paralysis, which completely immobilizes a hunter, Poison gradually drains health over time. What makes it especially dangerous is that it’s usually applied on top of normal attack damage. This means that after getting hit by a Poison-inflicting attack, hunters not only suffer immediate damage but also have to deal with ongoing health loss.

If already at low health, the Poison can finish off a hunter before they even get the chance to heal. Multiple monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds have Poison-based attacks, making it one of the most frequently encountered status effects in the game.

Which monsters can inflict the Poison status effect in Monster Hunter Wilds?

A total of eight monsters can inflict Poison status, each using different attack patterns and mechanics to spread the effect. They are:

Congalala

Guardian Rathalos

Gypceros

Gravios

Nerscylla

Rompopolo

Rathalos

Rathian

All of these monsters, except Guardian Rathalos, also have tempered and frenzied variants, which makes their Poison attacks even more potent. Facing these creatures without a plan for countering Poison status can quickly turn a hunt into a disaster.

