Monster Hunter Wilds: How to upgrade weapons

Upgrading weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds is crucial for surviving tougher hunts and progressing through the game’s story. While Capcom has refined the upgrade system to make it more accessible, it still presents challenges, especially when dealing with multiple upgrade paths and elemental affinities.

Ad

Without enhancing weapons, hunters will struggle against the increasingly powerful monsters, making it essential to understand how upgrades work.

How weapons upgrade work in Monster Hunter Wilds

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

From the start, MH Wilds offers weapon upgrade accessibility but with main story advancement tied to it. Once you have finished the prologue and completed the initial large hunting quest against Quematrice, you will be able to craft and upgrade weapons up to Rarity 2.

As you progress through the story, higher upgrade levels are made available — Low Rank enables progression up to Rarity 4, while High Rank gives access to Rarity 7, the maximum for the base game.

Ad

Weapon upgrade requires materials from monster hunting, scavenging, and some quests. Every weapon has a distinct upgrade tree according to various monster parts with unique paths like Bone, Speartuna, and Hope. It is possible to mark required materials to add upgrade paths to their Wishlist, which makes resource farming easier.

Check out — Monster Hunter Wilds: 40 unique Palico names to use in-game

Choosing the right upgrade path

Long Sword in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Capcom)

Unlike previous entries, MH Wilds offers greater flexibility in weapon upgrades. However, this also makes choosing the right path overwhelming. Some upgrades specialize in raw damage, while others focus on elemental or status effects. For instance, players aiming for the Guardian Indomitable Perceval (Rarity 7 Switch Axe) must first craft the Rarity 1 Bone Switch Axe and follow its upgrade tree.

Ad

Unlocking Armor upgrades in Monster Hunter Wilds

Lance is a top class defensive weapon in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Capcom)

While weapons rely on monster parts for upgrades, armor works differently. Instead of following a branching upgrade tree, armor is strengthened using Armor Spheres. This upgrade system isn't available immediately and only unlocks after reaching the Oilwell Basin through a key story mission.

Ad

Strengthening Armor for survival

Once unlocked, armor can be upgraded up to Level 7 in High Rank, improving defensive stats and resistances. Unlike weapons, armor upgrades don’t alter the appearance or functionality of the gear but significantly increase its durability in battle. Armor Spheres, the primary resource for these upgrades, can be obtained through hunting quests and Daily Bounties.

Optimizing your Gear for tougher hunts

Balancing weapon upgrades and armor enhancements is essential for surviving MH Wilds’ toughest encounters. Since upgrade paths diverge significantly, planning ahead ensures that you can gather the necessary materials before committing to a specific build.

Ad

Whether focusing on raw damage, elemental attacks, or status effects, upgrading the right gear at the right time can make the difference between a failed hunt and a triumphant victory.

Check out — All Monster Hunter Wilds confirmed monsters

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Preview if you’re wondering whether you should buy it.