Monster Hunter Wilds March 25 Showcase start time and date (Title Update 1)

Monster Hunter Wilds's March 25 Showcase is set to delve into what the community can expect in the upcoming Title Update 1. TU1 is arriving sometime in early April, with Mizutsune joining the Forbidden Lands. The showcase will be hosted by Ryozo Tsujimoto.

We have detailed when the MH Wilds March 25 Showcase is due to start along with a handy countdown to keep a tab on things.

Monster Hunter Wilds March 25 Showcase Count (TU1)

The Monster Hunter Wilds March 25 Showcase will start at 7 am PT / 2 pm GMT. The attached countdown timer will help you take note of when it will start in your region:

When it comes to Title Update 1, the Leviathan Mizutsune is set to join the Monster Hunter Wilds roster.

The teaser trailer we got before Wilds' launch showed the upcoming monster in a forest setting taking on a Doshaguma. It will be interesting to see how the male Leviathan from Monster Hunter Generations plays out in the latest iteration of the series.

Apart from Mizutsune, TU1 also announced "a new place for hunters to gather and have even more fun socializing" and "more new features, fixes, and adjustments." We will likely learn more details in the March 25 Showcase.

Irrespective of its technical issues, Monster Hunter Wilds was quick to establish itself as one of the best games of the year. Its current all-time peak concurrent Steam player count is 1,384,608, sitting in the fifth position in the list with PUBG: Battlegrounds, Black Myth Wukong, Palworld, and CS2 ahead of it.

If you haven't tried the game out yet, check out our Monster Hunter Wilds review to see what we thought about the game. If precedence is followed, we will see quite a few Title Updates before the inevitable arrival of the Master Rank as part of an expansion DLC.

