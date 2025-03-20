Monster Hunter Wilds multiplayer situation depicted in hilarious meme

The multiplayer experience in Monster Hunter Wilds has been a topic of much debate among gamers, as some intuitively grasp it while others wrestle with its complex mechanics. Capcom has included different options such as link parties, environment links, as well as lobbies, in an effort to make cooperative play smoother. Unfortunately, the system has been met with mixed feelings, and some gamers have poked fun at having to learn how to join a hunt as an added challenge.

A meme circulating within the community jokingly depicts the experience of new players trying to navigate the multiplayer system:

This led to several humorous takes from players reacting to the multiplayer system's complexity:

The comments by the users on multiplayer situation meme (Image via Instagram)

For example, Instagram user jack447 commented:

"Even the multiplayer has a skill ceiling."

“Skill floor, u mean. even getting started with multiplayer is a mess”: kick.raunaks emphasized on the difficulty level

"More time spent to understand how to join than to play": gianenci commented on the steps to join multiplayer in-game

“Skill issue, ngl”: nathantw28 attributed the issue to difference in skill level

“Navigating the menus is the real high rank”: helpaniggaoutfund opined on the in-game menu

While many players find humor in the situation, others appreciate the flexibility of having multiple ways to team up, depending on their preferred playstyle.

How Monster Hunter Wilds multiplayer works

Capcom created Monster Hunter Wilds with multiple ways to connect with others:

Public lobbies : Circle where players see one another and can hunt together.

: Circle where players see one another and can hunt together. Private lobbies : Invite-only lobbies for a co-op experience with a restricted number of players.

: Invite-only lobbies for a co-op experience with a restricted number of players. Link parties : Invite-only small party system where players can suggest quests, but cannot part with one another.

: Invite-only small party system where players can suggest quests, but cannot part with one another. Environment links: Allowing players to roam together in the open world but cannot join Link Party quests.

Additionally, SOS Flares, Lobby IDs, and NPC interactions are features were used to help organize hunts, adding to the possible ways for player interaction — but adds some complexity too.

A system with both strengths and challenges

The multiplayer system in Monster Hunter Wilds offers more options for cooperative play, but it also introduces a learning curve that some players find frustrating. While the flexibility can be beneficial, understanding the different mechanics takes some time, leading to both praise and criticism from the community.

Whether Capcom will refine the system further remains to be seen, but for now, players are adapting — and having some fun joking about the process along the way.

