Monster Hunter Wilds pre-order bonus explored

Capcom is offering a few Monster Hunter Wilds pre-order bonuses if you purchase the game before its official launch on February 28, 2025. These rewards apply to all editions, as long as you pre-order before release. Additionally, PlayStation users will receive an exclusive bonus for pre-ordering.

Let's take a look at every Monster Hunter pre-order bonus that you can obtain by adding the game to your library ahead of its release.

All available Monster Hunter Wilds pre-order bonus

Monster Hunter Wilds pre-order bonus - Guild Knight set (Image via Capcom)

The following items will be offered as the Monster Hunter Wilds pre-order bonus:

Hunter Layered Armor Set: Guild Knight

Talisman: Hope Charm

This is for Xbox and PC users, but those hunters who are looking forward to pre-order the game on the PlayStation platform will receive the Digital Mini Artbook as an additional reward.

In case you are wondering how to add the game to your library ahead of its official release and claim the rewards for your own, here are the steps to do so.

For PlayStation 5

Head to the store on your Sony PlayStation 5 console.

Search for Monster Hunter Wilds.

Choose your preferred edition and complete the payment. You will receive your copy after the payment has been completed.

For Xbox Series X|S

Head to the Xbox Store on your console.

Search for Monster Hunter Wilds using the search bar.

Select which edition to buy and complete the payment procedure to receive your copy in your Xbox Library.

For Windows

Open Valve's Steam storefront and search for Monster Hunter Wilds.

Open the game's page and select the edition you want to buy.

Complete the payment and the game will appear on your Library.

The game comes in three editions - Standard, Deluxe, and Premium Deluxe. Each contains additional rewards, with the final version including the most but at a higher price. As mentioned earlier, regardless of which edition you purchase, you will receive the Monster Hunter Wilds pre-order bonus.

Monster Hunter Wilds OBT2 is live as of February 7, 2025. You can download it on your preferred platform of PC (Steam), Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. The first testing phase runs until February 9, 2025, at 6:59 PM PT, while the second phase begins on February 13 at 7:00 PM PT and ends on February 16 at 6:59 PM PT.

