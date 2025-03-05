Monster Hunter Wilds: What are Commission Tickets?

Commission Tickets are a rare and valuable resource in Monster Hunter Wilds, needed to craft exclusive weapons and armor. Unlike regular materials that can be gathered from the environment or looted from monsters, these tickets are only available through a special vendor.

If you're trying to get your hands on them, here’s everything you need to know about obtaining and using Commission Tickets in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How do you get Commission Tickets in Monster Hunter Wilds

Take your tickets to Smithy 'Gemma (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

The elusive Support Ship vendor

Commission Tickets aren’t something you’ll stumble upon in the wild from monster drops or gathering nodes. Instead, they are sold by a special vendor aboard the Support Ship, which appears in the Windward Plains when you reach High Rank. The ship doesn’t have a fixed schedule, so you’ll need to check periodically at the Windward Plains base camp to see if it has docked. When it's accessible, the vendor will be stationed near the Provisions Stockpile, offering a rotating selection of items that may include the desired tickets.

How to increase your chances of getting Commission Tickets

If you visit the Support Ship and don’t see a Commission Ticket for sale, don’t worry — you can place a request for one.

To do this, interact with the Support Ship vendor and select the "Request Goods" option. You’ll be given four item categories to choose from:

Any: A mix of all item types.

A mix of all item types. Equipment materials : Crafting components for weapons and armor.

: Crafting components for weapons and armor. Medicinal items : Health-related supplies like potions.

: Health-related supplies like potions. Miscellaneous items: A category that includes rare items like Commission Tickets.

If you prioritize Miscellaneous items, there’s a much better chance that your desired tickets will be available in a future shipment.

What are Commission Tickets used for?

Unlocking High Rank weapons and armor

Once you’ve collected these tickets in Monster Hunter Wilds, take them to the Smithy, where they serve as a key material for forging an exclusive High Rank set of armor and weapons.

Armor Pieces

Commission Coil a

Commission Helm a

Commission Greaves a

Commission Vambraces a

Commission Mail a

Weapons

Bale Spear

Jawblade I (Great Sword)

Giant Jawblade

Paladin Lance I

Maximizing your Commission Ticket farming efficiency

1) Check the Support Ship regularly

Since the Support Ship’s arrival isn’t predictable, make it a habit to check the Windward Plains Base Camp whenever you’re in the area. The vendor’s stock rotates, and missing a shipment could mean waiting longer for the next chance to buy a ticket.

2) Use the "Request Goods" system wisely

If you’re not seeing tickets in stock at the Support Ship vendor, make sure you request Miscellaneous Items so they appear in a future shipment. This simple step significantly improves your chances of obtaining them.

