5 best Free Fire pets to pair with DJ Alok in May 2021

Apart from the plethora of characters in Free Fire, pets also play a significant role in assisting players on the virtual battlefield. There are a total of 15 pets available in the game, with the recent addition of the Moony pet.

DJ Alok is one of the most sought-after Free Fire characters with a powerful active skill called Drop the Beat. His ability can be enhanced when paired with the right pet.

Listed below are the five best Free Fire pets that can be paired with DJ Alok in May 2021.

What are the best pets to pair with DJ Alok in Free Fire as of May 2021?

#1 - Detective Panda

DJ Alok's skill boosts HP slowly. However, Detective Panda's skill, Panda's Blessings, immediately restores the HP. The skill offers four HP to the players when they kill an enemy.

When Detective Panda is maximized (pet level 3), players can gain 10 HP for each kill.

#2 - Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor in Free Fire

DJ Alok is an all-rounder with his skills but lacks defensive abilities. Here, Waggor can help him.

Smooth Gloo, Mr. Waggor's skill, will produce one gloo wall grenade every two minutes when players do not have any gloo wall grenades, which will help them build instant protection.

If a player has less than two gloo wall grenades, Mr. Waggor can summon a gloo wall grenade at skill level 3.

#3 - Rockie

Rockie is a great companion for DJ Alok. It has the skill called Stay Chill, which decreases the cooldown time of DJ Alok's active skill by 6% at its default level.

When pet level 7 is reached, the active skill cooldown period of Alok is reduced by 15%. Hence, Alok's ability can be used more frequently.

#4 - Poring

Poring in Free Fire

Poring's ability Stitch and Patch adds one helmet and armor durability every three seconds. It protects level 1 armor and helmets and offers extra armor durability.

At skill level 3, this pet's ability increases one helmet and shield durability per second. It prevents level 3 armor from getting destroyed.

#5 - Moony

Moony in Free Fire

Moony has a pet skill called Paranormal Protection. This ability reduces 20% damage when the owner/player is in an interaction countdown (Skill level 1).

An interaction countdown means the countdown time when the player is using a medkit, repairing vehicles, or upgrading armors. This ability will help Alok during Ranked and Clash Squad matches while applying medkits or repairing gears.

At skill level 3 (maximum level), Moony reduces 35% damage reduction when the player is in interaction countdown.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

