"More will be said by Rockstar in due time": Take-Two CEO comments on the continuing protest from players regarding Red Dead Online

The Red Dead Online community has been rather vocal about their issues with how Rockstar has dealt with the multiplayer game for several months now. Seeing that the latest meaningful update arrived some time ago, players have grown impatient with the lack of new content, the same repetitive grind and what they perceive as killing off their favorite game.

This is not the first time Red Dead Online players have burst forth with their anger and furore. The most recent one came at a boiling point earlier this year during January when fans expected a significant update, but were instead met with mostly improved in-game rewards. But their voices may have fallen on deaf ears, even after all these months. Now, it seems that Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has taken note of the situation.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick shares his insight on the concerns of the Save Red Dead Online campaign

Speaking to IGN, Strauss Zelnick stated that he is familiar with the sustained frustration and reaction of fans of the western multiplayer game expressed through the now-famous #SaveRedDeadOnline campaign. He mentioned that even though he is aware of the extent of the discontent, Rockstar, at the moment, has "an awful lot" on their plate.

"Rockstar Games talks about the updates that are coming, and we're working on an awful lot at Rockstar Games. I've heard the frustration, it's flattering that they want more content, and more will be said by Rockstar in due time."

The "awful lot" possibly refers to the other titles that are in the works for Rockstar Games, especially with a number of remasters confirmed for the future. Zelnick did state that Take-Two plans to continue providing support to Red Dead Online with respect to maintaining its online servers. However, any information regarding future content will be shared officially by Rockstar itself.

However, the issues with the multiplayer version of Red Dead Redemption 2 have been growing for some time now. A couple of years ago, players dressed up like clowns to protest the lack of concern shown towards the game as they felt they were made to feel like clowns for expecting something meaningful for updates in Red Dead Online.

𝕭𝖑𝖔𝖔𝖉𝖑𝖚𝖘𝖙 @BloodLust180 I was a clown like many others today that expected something. Even if it was small details on what's to come...Here we are empty and angry, I have decided to live my life as what I have now become...a clown I was a clown like many others today that expected something. Even if it was small details on what's to come...Here we are empty and angry, I have decided to live my life as what I have now become...a clown https://t.co/Ohgxehcp3O

Rob Nelson, the then co-studio head of Rockstar North, in an interview with OXM in 2019, mentioned their future goals and plans for Red Dead Online as:

"We always want to know what people are saying and how they are playing the game. Our primary goal is to make sure we are looking at the feedback from the community – what they're enjoying and not enjoying, and trying to see how they push our ideas in new directions."

Almost three years later, fans seem to agree that their feedback and voices have been largely ignored. Because there was no proper winter update, they had expected 2022 to feature a major content addition, such as a DLC, new roles, weapons or heists. Instead, they merely got bonuses on "A Land Opportunities Missions, Call to Arms, Gang Hideouts, and the featured series."

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Start off the new year with bonuses on A Land of Opportunities, Call to Arms, Gang Hideouts and more, all month long in Red Dead Online: rsg.ms/58bce24 Start off the new year with bonuses on A Land of Opportunities, Call to Arms, Gang Hideouts and more, all month long in Red Dead Online: rsg.ms/58bce24 https://t.co/OfuzH9igx3

On the other hand, Rockstar's other IP, GTA Online, has continued to receive constant support with one popular content update after the other. Late last year, the game got a story-driven addition in collaboration with Dr. Dre, called The Contract. This has not gone down well with Red Dead Online players who have not seen meaningful additions to the cowboy multiplayer title for a long time now.

RG @RockstarGuides



Full video: 10 ideas that could help to #SaveRedDeadOnline - all shown in game. Including train heists, properties & more!Full video: youtu.be/gF5Y-HV2-58 10 ideas that could help to #SaveRedDeadOnline - all shown in game. Including train heists, properties & more!▶️ Full video: youtu.be/gF5Y-HV2-58 https://t.co/5n4DAKmM48

The constant protest that has sprung since January 2022 has been met with total silence from the developers at Rockstar. The updates that have followed have paid no attention to the demands of the players. The communication from the Take-Two CEO provides much-needed information regarding the matter, if only the bare minimum.

