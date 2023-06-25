Mortal Kombat 1 connectivity guide: Does it have Rollback Netcode?

After Street Fighter 6, Mortal Kombat 1 is gearing up as the next most-anticipated fighting game this year, and with its beta access period coming up, there has been a great deal of excitement amongst the franchise's fans. While the developers have revealed a fair bit about the upcoming title, the community is still curious about some things the title will come with, with many asking questions about its net code.

Many players curious to know whether Mortal Kombat 1 will have Rollback Netcode can rest easy, as the game will arrive with it. The latest Mortal Kombat entry will have Rollback on all their platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and the Nintendo Switch.

Ever since Guilty Gear Strive's success, Rollback Netcode seems to have become a staple for all modern fighting games, and the latest Mortal Kombat title will not be an exception.

What is Rollback Netcode?

For those wondering what Rollback Netcode is and why it is so important in fighting games, it is a system that helps synchronize game states in titles to minimize latency. It offers a smoother gameplay experience irrespective of how stable the internet connectivity is between the two players.

Fundamentally, the system is based on predicting and correcting game states. This ensures that both players in a match will be running their own simulation of the fight based on their button inputs and inputs received from each other.

In some older fighting games, network delays would mean the inputs would not arrive on time for those playing each other from different regions and servers.

When this happens, Rollback Netcode will automatically roll the game state back to the last confirmed point and then replay the inputs for each player with the correct timing.

This ensures that the gameplay is synchronized for each player and that the inputs show up consistently with no delay.

How will Rollback Netcode work in Mortal Kombat 1?

As Mortal Kombat 1 has Rollback Netcode, gameplay will be smoother than all Mortal Kombat titles. This will also mean that the title will be able to enjoy a healthier multiplayer base for a longer period.

As Mortal Kombat games focus more on single-player content than multiplayer, having Rollback Netcode with Mortal Kombat 1 will ensure the title has a well-established competitive scene.

