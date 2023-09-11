Mortal Kombat 1 editions overview and which one should you buy?

Mortal Kombat 1 is expected to be one of the most exciting releases set to arrive in the final quarter of 2023, with gamers able to pre-order it on all available platforms. Developed by NetherRealm Studios, it will be a classic reboot of the popular franchise. To make matters more interesting, you can choose between two different versions - Standard and Premium.

Releasing multiple editions of the same video game has become a staple in the modern gaming industry. Typically, there are two or three different versions, with one of them being the base game. The others usually include extra content and premium additions that could cost an additional amount of money. This often incentivizes players to spend more and get extra content.

You will need to make such a decision with Mortal Kombat 1, especially with the release date approaching. This article inspects both editions and what they offer.

Mortal Kombat 1 Standard vs Premium Edition: Which one is better?

Ideally, the role of different editions is to offer more choices to the buyers, and in the case of Mortal Kombat 1, the two available options do just that. You can either opt for the cheaper Standard Edition or the more expensive Premium Edition, which offers plenty of additional items.

Let's look at what each edition offers, including their respective pre-order bonuses.

Standard Edition

Base game

Playable character Shang Tsung (pre-order bonus)

Premium Edition

Base game

Playable character Shang Tsung (pre-order bonus)

5 days of early access period (pre-order bonus)

Kombat Pack 1

7 days of early access to DLC characters

1250 Dragon Krystals (in-game currency)

The Standard Edition will cost $69.99, which is somewhat the new standard for many current-gen exclusives. The Premium Edition, with all the extra items, will cost $109.99.

However, it comes with the Kombat Pack 1, among other things, which could be an interesting option for many players. This pack will come with six additional characters who will appear as DLC options. There are some interesting names, such as Homelander from The Boys and Peacemaker from Suicide Squad.

Out of all six, Homelander will be available in 2024. The pre-ordering Premium Edition will allow you to start playing from September 14 instead of waiting until September 19.

Ideally, the Premium Edition will be worth it if you're a hardcore Mortal Kombat fan, especially if you pre-order it. For one, you get five extra days to play Mortal Kombat 1. Additionally, the Kombat Pack 1's character choices make it an even more appetizing proposition.

But if you're a casual gamer, opting for the Standard Edition and saving your hard-earned money might make more sense.