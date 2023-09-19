Mortal Kombat 1: Havik's Tower mode ending explained

Mortal Kombat 1 boasts an exhilarating narrative and a roster of formidable combatants. Notably, the game resurrects several classic characters previously sidelined within the franchise. Among these is Havik, whose last appearance was in the PS2 game Mortal Kombat Armageddon. An astounding 16 years later, he has reemerged in the revamped storyline of Mortal Kombat 1, driven by a desire to create chaos.

Furthermore, he takes on the role of an antagonist in the game's main campaign. Mortal Kombat 1 introduces a timeline shift that raises questions about the characters' presence and motivations.

However, the Tower mode offers cutscenes that provide concise explanations. In this mode, each fighter has their own unique backstory and purpose, and as you progress through it, you will gain insights into their individual stories.

This article delves into the details of Havik's Tower mode, shedding light on the end scenes.

Mortal Kombat 1: Havik’s Tower mode end events explained

Havik and Darrius face off against Scorpion in the main campaign of Mortal Kombat 1 (Image via YouTube/ MKIceAndFire)

After making a return within the current timeline, Havik aligns himself with Tsang Shung and Quan Chi, providing support to their fellow comrades. Throughout the campaign, Havik engages in battles against Liu Kang's allies. As the campaign progresses, a scene unfolds in which Scorpion faces off against Rain and Quan Chi.

In a fierce confrontation, Scorpion emerges victorious but is suddenly interrupted by the unexpected intervention of Havik and Darrius. They make a gruesome attempt to submerge Scorpion's face in a pool of lava, but their effort proves unsuccessful.

Scorpion manages to evade this deadly attack and retaliates by plunging Havik's face into the lava. This bold action results in Havik losing the flesh from his face, leaving him with a half-burned, skull-like appearance, and marks the beginning of his chaotic narrative. Also, this specific scene is connected to the end scene of Havik's Tower Mode.

Havik's Tower Mode ending scene (Image via NetherRealm Studios)

After completing the Tower Mode while playing as Havik, a cutscene unfolds wherein Havik grapples with the consequences of his burned face. He holds Quan Chi responsible for his disfigurement and emphasizes his commitment to his primary objective: liberating the populace of Seido.

Also recognized as the Orderrealm, Seido operates under the heavy hand of an authoritarian regime, imposing strict rules and regulations upon its inhabitants. Havik hails from this realm and once faced severe punishment for a minor crime due to these strict laws. From that day forward, he resolved to sow discord within the Seido government while liberating its people.

Embarking on a journey to secure formidable allies for his cause, he eventually crossed paths with Quan Chi and Tsang Shung. Their proposition led him to align with them, obeying their directives.

At this point, his destiny took a dark turn, ultimately intertwining with the incident involving Scorpion that led to his disfigurement. This is why Havik holds Quan Chi responsible and subsequently channels his efforts toward the liberation of the Seido populace.

Havik was approached by Rain while the latter was fleeing from Melina's comrades. In response, Havik offered Rain safety, but in exchange, they formed a deal to overthrow the government of Seido.

Rain agreed to assist Havik, summoning a devastating wave that wreaked havoc upon Seido's capital. This destructive event led to the demise of Seido's ruling authorities, ultimately achieving Havik's goal of liberating his people from its oppressive rule.

Eventually, Havik finds satisfaction in knowing that people can now lead their lives as they wish, declaring that the spirit of Anarchy now graces them.