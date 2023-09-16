Who is Havik in Mortal Kombat 1? Character origin, history and more explored

Mortal Kombat 1 offers an exciting narrative brimming with a diverse cast of characters. While the combat mechanics deliver an enjoyable fighting game experience, it's the characters featured in the campaign that truly elevate the game's engagement factor. In Mortal Kombat 1, the timeline experiences a significant alteration thanks to Liu Kang, who assumes the role of the Fire God and the keeper of time.

The shift in the timeline results in the return of some classic and long-forgotten characters from previous installments, including the enigmatic Havik. Fans of the previous Mortal Kombat titles are well aware of Havik's genuine desire to cause chaos. Interestingly, the narrative of Mortal Kombat 1 also explores the events that resulted in Havik's facial disfigurement.

Mortal Kombat 1: The origin story of Havik

In the Mortal Kombat 1 timeline, Havik hails from the Orderrealm, also known as Seido, one of the six principal realms in the Mortal Kombat universe. Seido is renowned for its advanced civilization, a consequence of its rigid laws and commitment to maintaining order. Its inhabitants essentially live under a form of confinement due to the strict regulations.

Although Seido is a secure realm, life is arduous for its citizens because the authorities firmly believe freedom can lead to chaos and suffering. Havik, on the other hand, opposed these ideologies and was consumed by anger over Seido's laws.

Fueled by intense anger sparked by Seido's laws, Havik assumed the sole responsibility of dismantling the regime in Seido. His objective was to replace it with an anarchist utopia, ultimately liberating the realm's inhabitants from their oppressive conditions.

Another unfortunate aspect of Havik's life is that he comes from a lower caste and had previously engaged in a minor crime. Consequently, he faced severe punishment due to strict laws and orders. Since that moment, his sole aspiration has been to bring about chaos and the downfall of Seido through any available means.

In Mortal Kombat 1, Havik forms an alliance with Darrius, a fellow Seido native, with the goal of overthrowing the Seido government. Together, they join forces with Quan Chi and Shang Tsung to assist in their plans against the realms. As the game progresses, Rain also aligns himself with Quan Chi and Shang Tsung.

As the storyline progresses, an incident unfolds when Scorpion tracks Rain and Quan Chi, leading to a fierce battle between Scorpion and Rain. Scorpion emerges victorious in this clash, after which Havik and Darrius confront Scorpion in combat. It is in this pivotal moment that Scorpion thrusts Havik's face into a pool of lava, resulting in Havik sustaining severe burns and a partially disfigured skull.

When was Havik last seen in Mortal Kombat?

Havik's last appearance was in Mortal Kombat: Armageddon, marking his absence from the series for 16 years. Prior to Armageddon, he had a role in Mortal Kombat: Deception. Additionally, Havik is featured in the MK X comic book series. Beyond these instances, Shang Tsung briefly mentioned Havik's existence and presence in the Aftermath Story Mode when he banished Geras to Chaosrealm.