Mortal Kombat 1 launch trailer showcases Shang Tsung, Goro and more

With the looming release of NetherRealm Studios' upcoming fighting game, Mortal Kombat 1, publisher Warner Bros. Games has finally released the final trailer for the title. Among other things, this trailer gives fans a final look at the game's roster, Kameos, and even a few snippets of its intriguing single-player narrative.

This new trailer comes packed with an official look at the last few characters in the roster, Reiko and Shang Tsung, as well as Kameos like Goro and Shujinko. Not just that, the launch trailer also showcases additional game modes, such as the arcade mode that will be replacing the Krypt.

Here's everything you need to know about Mortal Kombat 1's launch trailer, the newly showcased fighters, and more.

Mortal Kombat 1 launch trailer gives first look at Shang Tsung, Reiko, and Mileena's gameplay

The launch trailer starts with Mileena, who never got a dedicated gameplay showcase despite being shown multiple times in the previous Mortal Kombat 1 trailers. Much like the MK11 iteration of the character, Mileena boasts some really fast attacks that go hand-in-hand with her ability to quickly teleport across the arena and grapple her enemies.

Following Mileena, the trailer directs the spotlight on the final two characters of the roster - Reiko and Nitara, complete with a glimpse at their movesets as well as fatal blow finishers. During the Reiko gameplay section, the trailer also showcases the Kameo version of Shunjiko, who seems to retain his ability to copy his opponent's moves and use them as counterattacks.

The trailer closes with Shang Tsung. Much like in the Aftermath DLC for the last Mortal Combat title, he seems to be playing a major antagonistic role in this iteration as well. Shang Tsung also has received major changes to his moveset, foregoing his reliance on potions and sorcery for twin claws, which look both really cool and appear to be just as deadly.

The trailer also gives fans a first look at one of Shang Tsung's fatalities, which involves ripping open his opponent's abdomen and using one of his potions to summon a Facehugger-like creature.

The trailer also briefly showcases a new arcade mode that seems to feature a variety of minigames as well as a dedicated arena-like game mode. This mode is set to replace the Krypt in Mortal Kombat 1, in favor of a much more engaging way for players to unlock cosmetics.

Mortal Kombat 1 is scheduled to be released on September 19, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC. However, if you pre-purchase the Premium Edition, you can play the game 5 days early, that is, from September 14, 2023.