Mortal Kombat 1 Scorpion guide: Basic combos, advanced combos, best Kameo partners, and more

Scorpion is one of Mortal Kombat 1’s most powerful characters. He may not be in the “S” tier yet, but there’s an argument to be made for it. He’s also one of the most recognized characters in the franchise. Though he wasn’t playable in early tests of the game, now that MK1 is live, players worldwide can get their hands on the spear-throwing, flame-spewing ninja.

However, like all combo guides on Sportskeeda, this is a work in progress.

If you’d like your combos for this character shared, please reach out on social media with a notation and a video clip, and we’ll see what we can do to update accordingly. As more tech for Mortal Kombat 1’s Scorpion comes to light, we’ll return and update this.

Basic and advanced Scorpion combos in Mortal Kombat 1

1: Front Punch

Front Punch 2: Back Punch

Back Punch 3: Front Kick

Front Kick 4: Back Kick

Back Kick JK: Jump Kick

Jump Kick L1: Throw

Throw L2: Stance Switch

Stance Switch R1 Kameo

Kameo R2: Meter Burn/Amplify Special

Meter Burn/Amplify Special Movement is Forward, Back, Up, Down (FBUD)

~: Cancel into (immediately input)

Input: 12~DB3 (also 21, 33 for starter options)

These combos come courtesy of ahmz1404 on YouTube. Nice and simple, this basic Scorpion combo in Mortal Kombat 1 uses the two punches and cancels into Flame Port. This is his fancy teleport attack. You can also use 21 and 33 for starters here. You can also use 12 into BF2 (Blazing Charge). That move can also be linked via 21 or 33.

Input: 12~BF1, F32, F32, F32, 4~BF2

This combo gets a little more intense and involves canceling into Scorpion's Spear and his Blazing Charge. It's going to be important to practice canceling normals into specials in this game - it's key to virtually every useful combo. This one also shows the power of linking together some of his forward normals, as you'll do it three times in a row.

Input: F32, F32, F32, 4~BF1, 4~B+R1, 4~B+R1, Dash, 33~DB2

You can also use the power of Sareena to extend Scorpion's combos. In this case, we use her back Kameo Fighter assist. Like the previous combo, we use F32 a few times and then cancel into the Spear strike.

From there, it's another Kick cancels, but this time into two Sareena moves before a dash, and another cancel, this time into Twisted Kyo. This combo also hits for around 50% damage.

Input: (Anti-Air) b2~f1, f32, f32, jk~db2 R2, jk~bf2

This combo really only works when your opponent jumps in. Back 2 is a great anti-air option and lets you cancel into his forward 1 for the spear. From there, it's the F32s again, and a jump kick canceled into Twisted Kiyo with Meter Burn. Finally, you do it again, the Jump Kick cancel, only without burning the meter for the second.

Air-to-Air combo options for Mortal Kombat 1’s Scorpion

Input: J13~BF1, F32, J12~DB2 R2, JK~BF2

Air-to-Air combos only work if you're both in the air, so these require pretty precise timing and situational awareness. This combo cancels your jumping attacks into other moves. In this case, you jump+13 and cancel into the spear upon touching down.

You'll also cancel jump attacks into an EX Twisted Kiyo and then a regular Twisted Kiyo, as we did in the previous combo.

Input: J12~DB2 R2, JK~DB2 EX, J13~BF1, 33~DB2 (Delay the J13)

This is a wild combo, relying on quite a few cancels. You'll also be using two EX/Meter Burns, both for Twisted Kiyo. It's going to be important to cancel into Spear as well to wrap up with one final Twisted Kiyo.

Input: J12~DB2 R2, J12~DB2 R2, JK~DB2 R2, JK~BF1, 4~B+R1, 4~B+R1, Dash, 33~DB2 (delay last JK)

This is the biggest Twisted Kiyo combo I've seen for Scorpion in Mortal Kombat. You're going to cancel into the EX Twisted Kiyo three times back to back, delay the next JK, and then start canceling into Sareena's Kameo Assist. Finally, you'll use one more Twisted Kiyo to wrap up this incredibly painful 50% damage combo.

Corner combos for Mortal Kombat 1’s Scorpion

Input: 21~BF1, F32, F32, J13, 4~BF1

If you catch someone in the corner, you can cancel into a few cheeky Spear throws to keep them in place. This is a solid little corner juggle combo that Scorpion uses to punish people for backing up too far.

Input: J24, F32, 33~BF1, 33~DB2

Did your opponent try to back out of the corner? Prevent that with this simple combo. If you've been practicing your cancels, this should be an easy way to get more damage and stop an opponent from escaping your trap in Mortal Kombat 1.

Fatal Blow combo options for Scorpion in Mortal Kombat 1

Input: F32, F32, F32, 4~BF1, 4~FB

You can only do these combos if you're incredibly low on HP and see the "Fatal Blow" command on the screen. This requires you to press L2+R2 to trigger a special animation. These combos let you safely link into that extra damage to close out a round. This one will feel incredibly familiar to what you've done before and easily links into a Fatal Blow.

Input: F32, F32, F32, 4~BF1, 4~B+R1, 4~B+R1, 4~FB

As above, so below. For this combo, you cancel the 4 into Spear, but then you use a pair of Kameo Assists and then cancel into the Fatal Blow. If your opponent is slightly healthier, this might be the better option.

Ideal Kameo Fighter pick for Scorpion in Mortal Kombat 1

Though she isn't on our list of best Kameo Fighters to win matches with, Sareena is Scorpion's best partner in Mortal Kombat 1. It's primarily her back assist, which deals two hits and then two return hits and slightly pulls the enemy forward. Thanks to this, it's easier to land his juggles. I could see Sub-Zero or Frost, too, but Sareena is the best.

Scorpion's an incredible character in MK1 and is one of our many combo guides. You can also find a guide on the popular Sub-Zero right here.