Mortal Kombat 1 settings you need to change before playing

Mortal Kombat 1, the latest fighting game in the Mortal Kombat franchise, features a new universe and reimagined renditions of iconic characters. Furthermore, with brand-new game modes, a fresh fighting system, and a host of finishing moves, players can expect a thrilling ride. That said, to take things up a notch and enhance the experience, it's wise to tweak some settings.
Mortal Kombat 1 has an interesting adventure, but before you dive in, this guide has all the settings you need to adjust.
Best Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay settings, control settings, and more for an optimal experience
Gameplay
- Round Time: 90
- Rounds to Win: 2
- Story Difficulty: Your preference
- Health Details: On
- Lowered Health Bars: Off
- Show Session Stats: On
- Pause Delay: Off
- Offline Input Delay: Off
- Share Match Replays: On
Tournament
- Allow Match Restart: Off
- Allow First Hit: On
- Round Time: 90
- Lowered Health Bars: Off
- Arena Select: On
- Random Skin: Off
- Fatal Blow Cooldown: On
- Fatal Blow Damage Boost: On
- Fatal Blow Delayed Armor: Off
Video & Audio
- Subtitles: On
- Audio Setup: Mid-size
- Announcer Voice: Your preference
- Cinema: 85
- Music: 80
- Effects: 90
- Announcer: 75
- Ambience: 100
Graphics
Display:
- Display No.: Your main monitor
- Video Mode: Borderless
- Screen Resolution: Highest resolution of your main monitor
- Render Resolution: Highest resolution of your main monitor
- Vsync: Off
- Graphics Preset: Custom
- FPS Limit: 60
- System Cursor: Off
Upscaling:
- Upscaling Method: Off
- Render Scale: 100 (lower it if you're getting low FPS)
- Upscaling Sharpness: 20
Advanced:
- Texture Quality: Medium
- Aniso Filtering: 2x
- Shadow Quality: Low
- Bloom: On
- Ambient Occlusion: On
- Reflection: On
- Chromatic Aberration: On
- AA Mode: FXAA
- Particle Density: Medium
For those with a strong PC and a top-tier GPU, you could find yourself in need of tweaking the settings for Mortal Kombat 1 to match up with your monitor's refresh rate and to help reach your performance goals. Yet, if you're utilizing a GPU of lesser power, these highlighted settings could prove beneficial.
Importantly, to optimize your FPS and graphics when playing Mortal Kombat 1, enabling and properly calibrating DLSS for ultra-performance is crucial. For Nvidia, AMD, or Intel graphics cards, FSR or XeSS can also be viable options.
Accessibility
Visual:
- Screen Reader: Off
- Descriptive Audio: Off
- Color Blindness: Your preference
- Color Blindness Intensity: 10
Communication:
- Speech to Text: Off
- Keyboard to Speech: Off
This concludes our guide to Mortal Kombat 1's best settings for an optimized experience