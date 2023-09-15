Gaming Tech
Mortal Kombat 1 settings you need to change before playing

By Debayan Saha
Modified Sep 15, 2023 13:58 GMT
Best Mortal Kombat 1 settings (Image via NetherRealm Studios)

Mortal Kombat 1, the latest fighting game in the Mortal Kombat franchise, features a new universe and reimagined renditions of iconic characters. Furthermore, with brand-new game modes, a fresh fighting system, and a host of finishing moves, players can expect a thrilling ride. That said, to take things up a notch and enhance the experience, it's wise to tweak some settings.

Mortal Kombat 1 has an interesting adventure, but before you dive in, this guide has all the settings you need to adjust.

Best Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay settings, control settings, and more for an optimal experience

Gameplay

Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay settings (Image via Sportskeeda)
  • Round Time: 90
  • Rounds to Win: 2
  • Story Difficulty: Your preference
  • Health Details: On
  • Lowered Health Bars: Off
  • Show Session Stats: On
  • Pause Delay: Off
  • Offline Input Delay: Off
  • Share Match Replays: On

Tournament

MK1 tournament settings (Image via Sportskeeda)
  • Allow Match Restart: Off
  • Allow First Hit: On
  • Round Time: 90
  • Lowered Health Bars: Off
  • Arena Select: On
  • Random Skin: Off
  • Fatal Blow Cooldown: On
  • Fatal Blow Damage Boost: On
  • Fatal Blow Delayed Armor: Off

Video & Audio

  • Subtitles: On
  • Audio Setup: Mid-size
  • Announcer Voice: Your preference
  • Cinema: 85
  • Music: 80
  • Effects: 90
  • Announcer: 75
  • Ambience: 100

Graphics

Display:

  • Display No.: Your main monitor
  • Video Mode: Borderless
  • Screen Resolution: Highest resolution of your main monitor
  • Render Resolution: Highest resolution of your main monitor
  • Vsync: Off
  • Graphics Preset: Custom
  • FPS Limit: 60
  • System Cursor: Off

Upscaling:

  • Upscaling Method: Off
  • Render Scale: 100 (lower it if you're getting low FPS)
  • Upscaling Sharpness: 20

Advanced:

  • Texture Quality: Medium
  • Aniso Filtering: 2x
  • Shadow Quality: Low
  • Bloom: On
  • Ambient Occlusion: On
  • Reflection: On
  • Chromatic Aberration: On
  • AA Mode: FXAA
  • Particle Density: Medium

For those with a strong PC and a top-tier GPU, you could find yourself in need of tweaking the settings for Mortal Kombat 1 to match up with your monitor's refresh rate and to help reach your performance goals. Yet, if you're utilizing a GPU of lesser power, these highlighted settings could prove beneficial.

Importantly, to optimize your FPS and graphics when playing Mortal Kombat 1, enabling and properly calibrating DLSS for ultra-performance is crucial. For Nvidia, AMD, or Intel graphics cards, FSR or XeSS can also be viable options.

Accessibility

Visual:

  • Screen Reader: Off
  • Descriptive Audio: Off
  • Color Blindness: Your preference
  • Color Blindness Intensity: 10

Communication:

  • Speech to Text: Off
  • Keyboard to Speech: Off

This concludes our guide to Mortal Kombat 1's best settings for an optimized experience

