Mortal Kombat 1 settings you need to change before playing

Mortal Kombat 1, the latest fighting game in the Mortal Kombat franchise, features a new universe and reimagined renditions of iconic characters. Furthermore, with brand-new game modes, a fresh fighting system, and a host of finishing moves, players can expect a thrilling ride. That said, to take things up a notch and enhance the experience, it's wise to tweak some settings.

Mortal Kombat 1 has an interesting adventure, but before you dive in, this guide has all the settings you need to adjust.

Best Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay settings, control settings, and more for an optimal experience

Gameplay

Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay settings (Image via Sportskeeda)

Round Time : 90

: 90 Rounds to Win : 2

: 2 Story Difficulty : Your preference

: Your preference Health Details : On

: On Lowered Health Bars : Off

: Off Show Session Stats : On

: On Pause Delay : Off

: Off Offline Input Delay : Off

: Off Share Match Replays: On

Tournament

MK1 tournament settings (Image via Sportskeeda)

Allow Match Restart : Off

: Off Allow First Hit : On

: On Round Time : 90

: 90 Lowered Health Bars : Off

: Off Arena Select : On

: On Random Skin : Off

: Off Fatal Blow Cooldown : On

: On Fatal Blow Damage Boost : On

: On Fatal Blow Delayed Armor: Off

Video & Audio

Subtitles : On

: On Audio Setup : Mid-size

: Mid-size Announcer Voice : Your preference

: Your preference Cinema : 85

: 85 Music : 80

: 80 Effects : 90

: 90 Announcer : 75

: 75 Ambience: 100

Graphics

Display:

Display No. : Your main monitor

: Your main monitor Video Mode : Borderless

: Borderless Screen Resolution : Highest resolution of your main monitor

: Highest resolution of your main monitor Render Resolution : Highest resolution of your main monitor

: Highest resolution of your main monitor Vsync : Off

: Off Graphics Preset : Custom

: Custom FPS Limit : 60

: 60 System Cursor: Off

Upscaling:

Upscaling Method : Off

: Off Render Scale : 100 (lower it if you're getting low FPS)

: 100 (lower it if you're getting low FPS) Upscaling Sharpness: 20

Advanced:

Texture Quality : Medium

: Medium Aniso Filtering : 2x

: 2x Shadow Quality : Low

: Low Bloom : On

: On Ambient Occlusion : On

: On Reflection : On

: On Chromatic Aberration : On

: On AA Mode : FXAA

: FXAA Particle Density: Medium

For those with a strong PC and a top-tier GPU, you could find yourself in need of tweaking the settings for Mortal Kombat 1 to match up with your monitor's refresh rate and to help reach your performance goals. Yet, if you're utilizing a GPU of lesser power, these highlighted settings could prove beneficial.

Importantly, to optimize your FPS and graphics when playing Mortal Kombat 1, enabling and properly calibrating DLSS for ultra-performance is crucial. For Nvidia, AMD, or Intel graphics cards, FSR or XeSS can also be viable options.

Accessibility

Visual:

Screen Reader : Off

: Off Descriptive Audio : Off

: Off Color Blindness : Your preference

: Your preference Color Blindness Intensity: 10

Communication:

Speech to Text : Off

: Off Keyboard to Speech: Off

This concludes our guide to Mortal Kombat 1's best settings for an optimized experience