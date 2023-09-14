Mortal Kombat 1 Sub-Zero guide: Basic combos, advanced combos, best Kameo pair, and more

Sub-Zero is one of Mortal Kombat 1’s most popular characters. The Lin Kuei ninja is a master of ice techniques, and has awesome moves that freeze and trip up opponents. He has always got a tool in his kit to deal with anyone who comes his way. This combo article, like many of our past ones, will be an evolving piece. As we see more interesting things show up for the MK1 iteration of his character, we’ll come back and update this piece accordingly.

It’s also worth noting that we’re going to use the universal Mortal Kombat 1 inputs, to make things simpler and more accessible. The list of inputs will be available below before we get into the basic combos.

Basic Sub-Zero combos for Mortal Kombat 1

General inputs

1: Front Punch

2: Back Punch

3: Front Kick

4: Back Kick

L1: Throw

L2: Stance Switch

R1 Kameo

R2: Meter Burn/Amplify Special

Movement is Forward, Back, Up, Down (FBUD)

~: Cancel into (immediately input)

Basic combos in Mortal Kombat 1 are often simple, requiring only one or two button presses followed by a special. This will not change regardless of the character you pick. These are designed to deal a solid, reliable amount of damage without committing too much. These basic combos come courtesy of ahmz1404 on YouTube.

Input: F12~BF3

his combo is nice and simple, using a forward Front punch connecting to a back punch. Then, before the Back Punch completes, you begin the inputs for Ice Slide (BF3). It deals solid damage and pushes the opponent away a bit.

Input: B2, U12, F12~BF3

Things get a little bit more complex here. This Mortal Kombat 1 combo for Sub-Zero is a solid overhead starter. You use the Back 2 to initiate an overhead, and quickly jump for the 1 2, and then the Forward 1 2. The hardest part is canceling that movement and transitioning smoothly into the Ice Slide. To keep the combo going strong, you need to start the Forward 1 2 as soon as the enemy makes their first bounce.

Input: 12~DF4 R2, Dash, B2, U12, F12~BF3

This is a beginner-friendly combo for Sub-Zero, where you burn meter at the beginning for the Deadly Vapors, and dash to keep things going. A Back 2 will set up the same combo you just did before this, so they stack easily on each other.

Advanced Sub-Zero combos for Mortal Kombat 1

Input: F12~DF4 R2, Dash, B2, U112~DB4, F12~BF3

Things get more advanced with this combo. It builds upon the previous, keeping the cancel into Deadly Vapors (with meter burn). You still dash into Back 2, but then you add an extra 1 to the jump attack and immediately cancel into the Aerial Diving Glacier. Now, on the ground, you wrap the combo up like before.

Input: Air DB4, 12~DF4 R2, Dash, B2, U12, F12~BF3

This combo feels similar to the above one, and it is, just from a different vantage point. Instead of starting with grounded normals, this works when you've hit-confirmed the Diving Glacier. Land that, and then begin the combo. Considering that successfully executing this will hit for about 25% of someone's health, it's a great place to start.

Input: F12~DF4 R2, Dash, 21~DF4 MB, Dash, 21~DF4 MB, Dash, B2, U12, F12~BF3

You also have a three-bar combo for Sub-Zero in Mortal Kombat 1. It focuses only on the power of Deadly Vapors, which freezes an enemy in place. If you have not been practicing your canceling, you're going to have a hard time with this one. For the most part, this is similar to the other combos, just stretched out farther with Deadly Vapors.

Best Kameo partners for Sub-Zero in Mortal Kombat 1

Expand Tweet

When I wrote my list of best Kameo partners, for Sub-Zero I wrote down Sonya Blade and Frost. I stand by those, mostly due to how overpowered they are. I can also see Jax being great for a combo extender thanks to his aerial grab. However, it can be very hard to time. I'm also a big fan of what two Sub-Zero's could do when paired together.

This article is still very much a work in progress. If you'd like to share your Mortal Kombat 1 Sub-Zero combos, please feel free to reach out to me directly with a clip and notation of the combo in question. You can also check out our Liu Kang combo guide.