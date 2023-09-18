Mortal Kombat 1: Scorpion's Tower Mode ending explained

Mortal Kombat 1 introduces an immersive storyline, providing players with intense battles against formidable characters. In the game, fans witness the return of some familiar faces, all thanks to Liu Kang's actions, aimed at ushering in a fresh era. Essentially, it serves as a reboot, where the character narratives have been revamped, leading to discussions about the existence of certain individuals. Fortunately, the Tower Mode's ending sheds light on the origins and motivations of these characters, integrating them into the new timeline.

When discussing the most iconic characters, Scorpion has consistently held a prominent position. In the events of Mortal Kombat 1, he actively assists Liu Kang and his comrades during the entire campaign. Nonetheless, the Scorpion portrayed in the current storyline differs significantly from the familiar character fans have come to know. In this incarnation, he assumes the identity of Kuai Liang, formerly recognized as Sub-Zero.

Note: This article contains spoilers and viewer discretion is advised.

Mortal Kombat 1: Scorpion's Tower Mode end events explained

Scorpion and Sub-Zero in Mortal Kombat 1 (Image via NetherRealm Studios)

During the campaign, Scorpion, also known as Kuai Liang, initially teams up with his older brother, Bi-Han, who is the original Sub-Zero. They join Liu Kang and support his allies in the main campaign. However, as the narrative unfolds, Bi-Han ultimately betrays Scorpion and aligns himself with Shang Tsung. This event marks a significant turning point in Scorpion's storyline.

Upon completing the Tower Mode in Mortal Kombat 1 while playing as Scorpion, players are treated to a concluding cutscene that depicts a fierce battle between the said character and his elder brother, Bi-Han.

The latter, along with his allies, launches an assault on Scorpion and his fellow members. However, in terms of clan warriors, Bi-Han has the numerical advantage over Scorpion. As a result, Scorpion, along with his fellow members, makes his way to Japan.

Scorpion's childhood friend Harumi Shirai (Image via NetherRealm Studios)

Upon arriving in Japan, Scorpion has a fateful encounter with his childhood friend, Harumi Shirai. The latter not only presents herself as a fearless warrior, but also as a strikingly beautiful woman with a keen intellect. Scorpion is deeply drawn to this aspect of Harumi Shirai, and the two of them develop a romantic relationship.

Fueled by their shared anger over Bi-Han's betrayal, they join forces to track down and confront him. Together, they establish a new clan dedicated to defending Earthrealm. Scorpion pays tribute to his wife and shows respect by naming their clan Shirai Ryu.

With its formation, their sole objective becomes defeating Bi-Han, giving rise to a fresh rivalry between Scorpion and Sub-Zero. Furthermore, this specific chapter of Scorpion's story delves into the origins of the Shirai Ryu clan.

Furthermore, in the concluding scene, a youthful warrior makes an appearance. This individual is none other than Hanzo Hasashi, more famously recognized as Scorpion in the earlier Mortal Kombat installments.

To delve deeper into his backstory, you can unlock his narrative by successfully completing the Tower Mode while assuming the role of Smoke. It was Smoke and Scorpion who recruited the young Hanzo, thereby hiring him as the first member of the Shirai Ryu clan.