Mortal Kombat 1: Complete character unlock guide

Mortal Kombat 1, like many games in the series, has secret unlockable characters. However, this can often feel like a confusing, daunting process, depending on the game. Right now, we’re aware of several characters, but more may be hiding in the woodwork.

As more characters are found or revealed, we will come back and update this accordingly. Some of these kombatants will be easy enough to get through, while others will take a significant amount of time.

Sadly, at least one of these characters is potentially missable forever - though it is likely that NetherRealm Studios will give players another chance to unlock them, perhaps as DLC. Below are all the known kombatants for Mortal Kombat 1 that can be unlocked through gameplay or otherwise.

How to unlock all characters in Mortal Kombat 1

As of this writing, there are two unlockable main characters and two hidden Kameo fighters, that can be unlocked in Mortal Kombat 1.

The main kombatants are relatively easy to unlock, while the Kameo fighters will take grinding through the game for a few hours.

Unlockable cast members

Shang Tsung: Pre-order DLC

Havik: Finish the Main Kampaign Story Mode

Scorpion (Kameo): Achieve Profile Level 5

Sub-Zero (Kameo): Achieve Profile Level 10

Kung Lao (Kameo): Achieve Profile Level 15

Shujinko (Kameo): Achieve Profile Level 20

Motaro (Kameo): Achieve Profile Level 25

It appears right now that the only way to get Shang Tsung is to have pre-ordered the game, but that could change sometime in the future. If a new way to unlock him, whether by DLC purchase or something similar, we’ll update accordingly.

How to level your profile quickly in Mortal Kombat 1

There's a grind for Kameo unlocks, but it's worth it (Image via NetherRealm Studios)

Similar to Brutalities, you need to level up in order to unlock more Kameo fighters. This is something that will happen over time, but there is a way to do it more efficiently.

Some suggest the Tower for the lengthy amount of battles, but those Mortal Kombat 1 fights are always two rounds. You can go to the game’s settings and adjust the number of rounds to one (Main Menu, Settings, Gameplay, Rounds to Win).

On top of that, finishing your opponent with a Brutality will yield even greater exp than you would get for a normal finish or a fatality. It will still take hours of work, but you can shorten the time it takes this way. It’s also a good way for character mastery to unlock more brutalities.

Mortal Kombat 1 is a fairly complex game, but it’s also accessible to newcomers thanks to easier inputs than previous entries. Our review is still in progress, but you can view our Sub-Zero combo guide here.