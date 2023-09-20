Mortal Kombat 1: Kenshi's Tower mode ending explained

Mortal Kombat 1 presents a captivating storyline brimming with intense battles. In addition, the game delves deep into the origins and histories of specific characters. A distinctive timeline is introduced, featuring fighters hailing from various eras, all of which have been made possible by the visionary leadership of Liu Kang. Serving as the Keeper of Time, Kang wields complete control over the timelines, effectively reshaping the narrative of these fighters.

Mortal Kombat 1 resurrects several characters from their predecessors, including the long-awaited return of Kenshi Takahashi, who had last appeared in Mortal Kombat X. The newly introduced iteration of Kenshi featured boasts distinct characteristics not seen in previous games, and fans may find his storyline and appearance rather unexpected.

This article delves into the concluding events of Kenshi's Tower mode, providing insights into his journey.

Warning: Spoilers ahead.

Kenshi's storyline in Mortal Kombat 1 Tower Mode

By embarking on the primary storyline of Mortal Kombat 1, you'll encounter Kenshi without his blindfold. But as the game unfolds, a startling turn of events unfolds, resulting in Kenshi losing his sight.

At one point in the storyline, Shang Tsung, Tanya, and Rain are found conducting a sinister experiment on Mileena involving the injection of the Tarkat virus. Their notorious activities are abruptly interrupted by the arrival of Kenshi, Kung Lao, and Johnny Cage.

Following these events, Mileena undergoes a transformation into a fearsome Tarkatan, launching a relentless assault on those in her vicinity. Kenshi, Kung Lao, and Johnny Cage, despite their best efforts, struggle to restrain her and ultimately prove unsuccessful.

After that, a stunning incident unfolds as Mileena delivers a devastating blow to Kung Lao and Johnny Cage while targeting Kenshi directly by slashing at his eyes with her blades. This grievous act results in Kenshi losing his sight, transforming him into the character fans recognize from previous Mortal Kombat games.

Kenshi obtained his telekinetic abilities (Image via NetherRealm Studios)

Kenshi acquired his renowned blade, Sento, and obtained his telekinetic abilities through assistance from Ermac. In the present timeline, Kenshi's lineage is linked to the Yakuza due to his ancestors' participation. Nevertheless, Kenshi aspires to liberate the Takahashi family from the Yakuza's control and reclaim their honor. Armed with Sento, he is determined to achieve these objectives.

After completing Kenshi's Tower Mode, a cutscene unfolds featuring the swordsman in a fierce battle against a group of Yakuza members. While Kenshi hadn't initially sought an ally to confront the Yakuza, he unexpectedly crosses paths with a special agent named Jackson Briggs, who offers his assistance. Briggs informs Kenshi about the Yakuza gangsters' sinister plot to eliminate him.

Upon successfully defeating the Yakuza gang members, Kenshi and Briggs consider parting ways. However, their plans are disrupted when Shang Tsung suddenly appears with the intention of stealing Sento. Kenshi remarks that Briggs had previously inquired about these events and observes that the situations are becoming as real as the scenarios Johnny Cage often predicted in his movies.

Jackson Briggs subsequently enlists Kenshi to join the recently established government agency known as the Outworld Investigation Agency. This organization's primary objective is to protect Earthrealm from external threats and various dangers. Kenshi, in response, conveyed his deep sense of honor upon joining the agency and his aspiration to lead a life characterized by honesty.