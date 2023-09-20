Mortal Kombat 1: Mileena's Tower mode ending explained

Mortal Kombat 1 features a diverse roster of characters, including some from the Kameo universe. The game offers an engaging narrative filled with numerous unexpected plot twists. Beyond the enjoyable combat mechanics, players will encounter a fresh timeline that will leave them pleasantly surprised by the characters' motivations and actions. This stems from Liu Kang's decision to assemble fighters from various timelines, ushering in a new era and reshaping the fighters' storylines within the current timeline.

In addition to its exhilarating main storyline, Mortal Kombat 1 offers a Tower Mode. Upon successfully finishing this mode with a particular character, players are rewarded with a concise cutscene that unveils that character's storyline and provides glimpses of their upcoming events. When it comes to Mileena, she departs from her familiar persona as portrayed in previous games. In fact, her role in the narrative of Mortal Kombat 1 has undergone a significant transformation. This article explains the concluding events of Mileena's Tower Mode in Mortal Kombat 1.

Mortal Kombat 1: Mileena's Tower mode end events explained

So, it all begins with the Tarkat disease afflicting Mileena. As you progress through the campaign, you'll reach a pivotal moment where Mileena undergoes a transformation into a formidable Tarkatan. This transformation results from the involvement of Shang Tsung, Rain, and Tanya. However, their plans are disrupted by the unexpected arrival of Kung Lao, Kenshi, and Johnny Cage.

Unfortunately, they arrive too late, as the Tarkat virus has already taken hold of Mileena's body, causing her eyes to mutate into a monstrous form with deadly jaws. Subsequently, she unleashes her aggression on those around her and targets Kenshi's eyes with her blade. This particular scene serves as a focal point, providing insight into the intertwined histories of Kenshi and Mileena.

While Mileena was portrayed as a villain in earlier Mortal Kombat games, she has transformed, aligning herself with Liu Kang and supporting his allies in their battle against Shang Tsung. Her character takes on a heroic role with a compelling storyline in Mortal Kombat 1.

As you advance through the campaign, a pivotal moment occurs where Mileena ascends to the position of Empress of the Outworld. This significant turning point is intricately linked to the concluding scene depicted in her Tower Mode.

Lives of the other Tarkatans (Image via NetherRealm Studios)

A brief cinematic unfolds at the conclusion of Mileena's Tower Mode, depicting her meeting with Baraka. In this encounter, she makes it clear that she is indifferent to the public's reaction regarding her decision to meet Baraka, as her sole motivation is to gain insight into the lives of the other Tarkatans.

Baraka, in turn, agrees to give Mileena a tour of his Tarkatan settlement. However, upon her arrival, she is taken aback and deeply unsettled by the grim conditions and hardships endured by the Tarkatans.

Mileena begins to blame their dire circumstances on her mother's actions, asserting that, much like other Outworlders, Sindel has consistently treated Tarkatans with scorn. She then shares her affliction with the inhabitants and discloses that she, too, is afflicted with the Tarkatan disease.

Ultimately, she commits to assisting the Tarkatans and emphasizes treating all individuals fairly while opposing unfair actions. Her confidence stems from the presence of Tanya and Kitana by her side, and she additionally expresses her intention to govern the empire with transparency and dedicate her utmost effort as the new Empress.