"Isn't Mileena supposed to be like a clone of Kitana?" Twitter confused over Adeline Rudolph's casting as Kitana in Mortal Kombat 2

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Adeline Rudolph has been confirmed to play the role of the highly skilled Kitana in Mortal Kombat 2. It was previously confirmed that Karl Urban will lead the film as Johnny Cage while Tati Gabrielle would play Jade. That Hashtag Show even reported that characters like Shao Kahn, Baraka, Quan Chi, and Sindel will make an appearance in the movie.

Adeline Rudolph is of German and Korean descent and is best known for her portrayal of Agatha Night on Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and also for Minerva Marble on The CW's Riverdale. While fans thought that this casting choice was brilliant, some were confused as her clone was played by a different actress in the first film.

A fan's reaction to Adeline Rudolph's casting as Kitana in Mortal Kombat 2 (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Adeline Rudolph's casting as Kitana in Mortal Kombat 2 baffles the internet

In the Mortal Kombat games, it was explained that the characters Kitana and Mileena were extremely similar due to the fact that both were clones. In the first film, Mileena was played by a black actress called Sisi Stringer. But Adeline Rudolph's Kitana is of Asian origin.

Kitana was first introduced in the video game, Mortal Kombat II. Her weapon of choice is razor-sharp steel fans which brutally killed/injured her enemies. She quickly became a fan-favorite character and the franchise soon became a pop culture phenomenon.

But the confusion about Adeline Rudolph's casting was predictable since she and Sisi Stringer hardly have anything in common. Here is how they reacted to the news under the original post shared by Discussing Film.

As seen above, fans were happy but visibly confused. Some of them believed that in the film adaptations, Mileena and Kitana are simply unrelated. While some even thought that it was better to just forget about Mileena at this point and just focus on the upcoming film.

To completely understand what the filmmakers have planned, we have to just wait for the movie to come out.

Mortal Kombat synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the official synopsis of Mortal Kombat reads:

"In "Mortal Kombat," MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage--or why Outworld's Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down."

It continues:

"Fearing for his family's safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark."

The film was directed by Simon McQuoid and written by Greg Russo and Dave Callaham. It was released on April 8, 2021, worldwide.

