Mortal Kombat fans want The Miz to play Johnny Cage in new sequel

While talks of Karl Urban playing Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2 are nearing the final stages, fans claim that WWE superstar The Miz was born for that role. The first installment was released on April 8, 2021, and managed to earn $84 million against a $55 million production budget. It even became HBO Max's most-successful film launch of all time.

On January 26, 2022, Mortal Kombat 2 received official confirmation. The screenplay was written by Jeremy Slater, and Simon McQuoid will serve as director once more. The first film did not feature the character of Johnny Cage, but McQuoid confirmed that its sequel would have the larger-than-life hero.

While all reports say that Karl Urban has almost been finalized to play Cage, fans want The Miz to bag the role.

A fan's reaction to the news of Karl Urban playing Johnny Cage (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Netizens claimed that The Miz was born to play Mortal Kombat's Johnny Cage

WWE superstar The Miz openly expressed his interest in playing Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat in an interview with Ryan Satin on Out of Character. He said he had been training for the role since fans on social media always wanted him to play it. His statement was even supported by Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon.

The Miz said:

"We have about three shows in development that could make it hopefully to television, hell – I want to play Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat, baby. I have been working on my splits, I’ve been working on my kicks."

He further stated:

"As soon as I saw that Mortal Kombat was out and there was no Johnny Cage yet, [and] my name was literally trending worldwide number one as “we want Miz as Johnny Cage” I was like, if they want that to happen I need to basically make sure that I am prepared and ready, that if that opportunity presents itself then I will be ready and focused."

When all is said and done, it appears that The Boys actor Karl Urban will be playing this role. Fans believe that selecting him as Johnny Cage was a poor choice, even though he is one of the most well-known actors out there. Scott Adkins and Ryan Renolds were also suggested, yet The Miz was the fan favorite.

Here is how fans on Twitter responded to the news under the original post shared by Discussing Cinema:

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

As seen in the above images, fans are disappointed that the WWE superstar is completely out of the picture. They even said that Karl Urban would suit the role of Kano, not Cage. Kano is the leader of a fictional criminal organization named the Black Dragon in the franchise.

On April 17, 2023, film producer Todd Garner confirmed that the upcoming movie's filming will take place from June to September of this year.

Poll : 0 votes