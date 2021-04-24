Mortal Kombat fans unhappy with exculsion of Johnny Cage in latest movie

The lack of Johnny Cage in the new Mortal Kombat movie has left fans unhappy. This character happens to be one of the first to be introduced in the franchise, and fans feel that the film is somewhat incomplete without him.

Other than that, fans haven't given the movie a great review. IMDB has rated the film at 6.6 out of 10, while Metacritic and Rotten Tomatoes have scores of 44% and 56%, respectively.

Johnny Cage missing from newest Mortal Kombat movie

I just hate they ain’t have any boy Johnny Cage in it at first https://t.co/SSDgi4GYTC — Do Dirty (@Party_Up_Stairs) April 24, 2021

Fans haven't taken kindly at all to the fact that Johnny Cage was missing from the movie. According to a fan on Twitter, he wasn't in the Mortal Kombat movie because the producers felt he was too similar to Kano.

To the producer of #MortalKombat that didn’t add Johnny Cage to the movie because he thinks Cage is too similar to Kano: pic.twitter.com/tMf8elNauQ — Jesse (@AlottaTweets) April 23, 2021

Despite being pretty good fighters, both characters are comic reliefs. However, Johnny Cage is the more popular character among the two mentioned above.

People have gone on to say that Cage being similar to Kano was a lame excuse to keep him out of the movie.

Of the heroes, Kano provides the comic relief in the movie, which is Johnny's usual role, but...that's still a lame excuse. — The Amazing Chris Godbey!™ (@DrFurball) April 24, 2021

Some fans were pretty annoyed with the comparison that the producer made in the first place. A few even added that the producers probably hadn't played the Mortal Kombat games.

I'm sorry, the producer thought "Jean-Claude Van Damme clone trying to prove he's a legit martial artist" was too similar to "southern hemisphere money-hungry mercenary gun-runner"?

He thought "father of Sonya Blade's daughter" was too similar to "Sonya Blade's mortal enemy"??? — FullMETAL: support bIm 🏳️‍🌈 /💿 (@FullyLoadedFM) April 24, 2021

I would assume not. He said like “both of their personalities are too big to put them in a movie together” like the original 90’s movie didn’t have them both — Jesse (@AlottaTweets) April 23, 2021

#MortalKombatMovie 👏🏽👏🏽 Pretty good start to the reboot. Felt odd watching someone other than Johnny Cage take on Goro tbh. — Subu (@DinkinFlicka_FC) April 24, 2021

Fans have begun drawing parallels to the 1995 live-action Mortal Kombat movie. Many noted that it felt odd seeing Goro going head to head with someone else other than Johnny Cage.

Mortal Kombat movie: Incredible one of the best video game movies I have ever seen.



But no Johnny Cage. 0/10 — Mitski-Mask The Slump God (@Brettsuo) April 24, 2021

The acting and the writing is why. I especially like the team synergy between Liu Kang, Sonya, and Johnny Cage. The stand outs of course have to be Shang Tsung and Raiden pic.twitter.com/uppco6uVvQ — Change Getta āḥ (@RaihanH98) April 24, 2021

Johnny Cage was my favorite Mortal Kombat character...they know they could've put my mans in this movie 🤦🏾 — Ni66er B. Free (@mackmakesmesick) April 24, 2021

Producer Todd Garner, in a recent interview with Screenrant, mentioned his reasoning behind not having Johnny Cage in the new Mortal Kombat movie. He said that the character was a big personality and needed his own space.

The fact that he didn't have the character in this movie made it easier for him to place Johnny Cage in the sequel. Although there's no guarantee that a sequel is in the works, Todd Garner has made his intentions clear concerning one.

Has Johnny Cage been omitted from the Mortal Kombat series?

Fans on the internet have been hyped up about the sequel. They have even come up with suggestions for the actor who could fit into the role of Johnny Cage.

Speaking of Johnny Cage, guys remember when Joel Mchale voiced Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat animated movie?

I thought Joel Mchale would of been even be a great casting for Johnny Cage in live action too which I can see him playing him. pic.twitter.com/PiT8e7asML — BatUltimatumFan #ContinueTheMonsterVerse (@MandoBatSpidey) April 24, 2021

From Ryan Reynolds to Joel Mchale, they have started giving out suggestions for the next movie. The latter voiced the character in the animated film, and fans feel that he would be the best fit in the role.

No Johnny Cage? I AM the special effects. Let me do the casting for you. Say cheese #MortalKombat @MKMovie @noobde pic.twitter.com/XV515B6ybA — The Miz (@mikethemiz) April 23, 2021

WWE Superstar Michael Gregory "The Miz" Mizanin also cast his name to play the role of Johnny Cage.

I'm eager to see the next mortal kombat. One reason... Johnny Cage. — Nezha😈 (@ayo_dinehin) April 24, 2021

they rlly left us with a cliff hanger to see johnny cage in the new mortal kombat — 🕳🚶🏻‍♀️ (@haley__potterr) April 24, 2021

Mortal Kombat suffered a lot of pacing and line-delivery issues. It didn’t let emotion or the weight of heavy moments simmer enough IMO.



Though the fight scenes were amazing! Very well done CGI. I can’t wait to see Johnny Cage get cast in the sequel!



7/10



Also, Ludi Lin 😍 — Jorge Andrade (@JorgeAndradee_) April 24, 2021

For now, Teasing something as big as Johnny Cage is huge and I hope you guys stick with it and make a sequel with him in the movie — TeriyakiGod (@DivineSpear206) April 24, 2021

Fans believe the ending teased the arrival of Johnny Cage in the sequel. But then again, there hasn't been any official word from the studio about the same.

However, as someone pointed out, the next movie may revolve around the search for Johnny Cage, giving the storyline a pleasant and gradual build-up.