Mortal Kombat fans unhappy with exculsion of Johnny Cage in latest movie

The lack of Johnny Cage in the new Mortal Kombat movie has left fans unhappy. This character happens to be one of the first to be introduced in the franchise, and fans feel that the film is somewhat incomplete without him.
Other than that, fans haven't given the movie a great review. IMDB has rated the film at 6.6 out of 10, while Metacritic and Rotten Tomatoes have scores of 44% and 56%, respectively.
Johnny Cage missing from newest Mortal Kombat movie
Fans haven't taken kindly at all to the fact that Johnny Cage was missing from the movie. According to a fan on Twitter, he wasn't in the Mortal Kombat movie because the producers felt he was too similar to Kano.
Despite being pretty good fighters, both characters are comic reliefs. However, Johnny Cage is the more popular character among the two mentioned above.
People have gone on to say that Cage being similar to Kano was a lame excuse to keep him out of the movie.
Some fans were pretty annoyed with the comparison that the producer made in the first place. A few even added that the producers probably hadn't played the Mortal Kombat games.
Fans have begun drawing parallels to the 1995 live-action Mortal Kombat movie. Many noted that it felt odd seeing Goro going head to head with someone else other than Johnny Cage.
Producer Todd Garner, in a recent interview with Screenrant, mentioned his reasoning behind not having Johnny Cage in the new Mortal Kombat movie. He said that the character was a big personality and needed his own space.
The fact that he didn't have the character in this movie made it easier for him to place Johnny Cage in the sequel. Although there's no guarantee that a sequel is in the works, Todd Garner has made his intentions clear concerning one.
Has Johnny Cage been omitted from the Mortal Kombat series?
Fans on the internet have been hyped up about the sequel. They have even come up with suggestions for the actor who could fit into the role of Johnny Cage.
From Ryan Reynolds to Joel Mchale, they have started giving out suggestions for the next movie. The latter voiced the character in the animated film, and fans feel that he would be the best fit in the role.
WWE Superstar Michael Gregory "The Miz" Mizanin also cast his name to play the role of Johnny Cage.
Fans believe the ending teased the arrival of Johnny Cage in the sequel. But then again, there hasn't been any official word from the studio about the same.
However, as someone pointed out, the next movie may revolve around the search for Johnny Cage, giving the storyline a pleasant and gradual build-up.