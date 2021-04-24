The Miz reveals that he expected a completely different reaction to his match against Bad Bunny

The Miz had one of the best matches of his career when he faced Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny at WrestleMania 37. The A-Lister was his usual heel self and was on the receiving end of a lot of boos and jeers from the crowd.

However, The Miz revealed in a recent interview with Yahoo! Entertainment that he was not expecting such a reaction from the fans. In fact, his research on Twitter told him otherwise.

Heading into WrestleMania 37, there were many fans who felt Bad Bunny was getting a spot in the WrestleMania card that he didn't deserve. At least, this was the mindset of the fans on Twitter, according to The Miz. With this in mind, the former WWE Champion went into his match with the rapper expecting fans to be on his side.

Unfortunately for The Miz, Twitter had it wrong and the fans were on Bad Bunny's side from the get-go.

"Reading Twitter, which is the only way I can understand where our audience is right now, I walked into WrestleMania thinking that they were going to cheer me and boo Bad Bunny because it was our uber fans. John Morrison and I walked out there and the fans were booing us. When Bad Bunny walked out, they cheered him. Twitter had it wrong. To go to WrestleMania with everyone saying that Bad Bunny didn’t deserve that match to afterward calling it an amazing match, match of the night, the best celebrity match ever. That’s my validation," said The Miz.

That being said, The A-Lister was happy with his performance in the match and the outcome of the match as well. The Miz stated that the amazing reviews the match received were all the validation he needed.

The Miz claims he is responsible for Bad Bunny's current success

Despite losing to Bad Bunny at WrestleMania 37, The Miz has still managed to find some positives from his match. The A-Lister now claims that the rapper's recent success all comes down to the fact that he put the Puerto Rican over at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Bad Bunny's El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo recently broke records, selling out in record time.

Of course, The Miz's claims did not sit well with some members of WWE's roster, specifically Damian Priest who is once again embroiled in a feud with the former WWE Champion.