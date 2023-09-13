Mortal Kombat 1 PS5 download size revealed: How to preload, date, timings and more

Mortal Kombat 1's release is right around the corner and fans are rightfully excited for the next chapter in NetherRealm Studio's beloved gory fighting game series. The publisher has revealed specifications for the PlayStation 5 version with regard to file size, preload, and more. This way, interested players can prepare in advance for the hefty download.

That said, let's dive into the specifics and take a look at the nitty-gritty before the game launches next week.

How big is Mortal Kombat 1 download size on PlayStation 5?

As previously suggested, the file size for Mortal Kombat 1 is well over 100 GB. More specifically, it is 114.4 GB which occupies a decent chunk of the PlayStation 5 SSD. Currently, Sony's latest gaming machine features 825 GB of storage, of which about 150 or so should be occupied by the system.

With a little less than 700 GB available to users, players must consider how they manage their storage. With games ballooning in size as the current generation moves forward, shrinking storage on these platforms is a concern. However, those with ample space need not worry. In fact, they can go ahead and look forward to preloading.

Gamers who intend to or have pre-purchased the pricey Premium Edition will be able to preload the game from September 13. 2023 at 17:00 UTC. This translates to the following timings across various regions:

10 AM PT

1 PM ET

10.30 PM IST

Early access owners will be able to enjoy the game on September 14, 2023, which is 5 days before the official launch. On that note, base game owners will need to wait until launch day to play Mortal Kombat 1. Preload will be available for them too starting from 12 AM local time on September 17, 2023.

How to preload Mortal Kombat 1 on PlayStation 5

Since the game is in its pre-order phase at the moment, pre-loading can be done by purchasing it now. Doing so is very easy on the PlayStation 5 system.

Navigate to the PlayStation Store on the PS5 console

Type in "Mortal Kombat 1" in the search bar

Go to the store page for the game and click the 'pre-order' button

This will initiate a transaction for buying the game. Proceed through the purchase process. This will add the game to your PS5 library

When the preload is available for players, players will be able to download the game on their console

With the latest entry being a reimagining of the iconic fighter series, players can expect a brand new take on beloved characters like Sub-Zero and Johnny Cage. The visuals also appear to be the best the studio has churned out to date, which explains the massive file size across most platforms. Will this latest entry live up to the series' name? The beta build impressed us so fans will definitely be in for a treat.

Mortal Kombat 1 launches on September 1, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.