PS5 update today (September 13) adds new features: Release note, how to update, and more

Sony has released a new update for PS5 today. Titled Version: 23.02-08.00.00, this update brings several new and beta features to the full release. These include support for 3D audio on Dolby Atmos devices, a second controller as an Access Controller, up to 8TB of M.2 SSD, and many others. The update should be downloaded automatically, and players will be able to access the new features from the settings right away.

How to update PS5 system software

By default, your PS5 should update automatically when connected to the internet and install the software on restart. If it doesn't happen automatically, you can download the latest system software update by following the steps below:

Head over to Settings > System. In the menu, select System Software > System Software Update and Settings. Update Available will appear if a newer version is available to download. Select Update System Software to update your PS5 to the latest version.

The new Accessibility features (Image via Sony)

PS5 update September 13 full release notes

PlayStation has shared the full release notes for today's update, which brings new features like PS Remote Play on additional devices, new voice commands alongside previous beta features like using a second controller for assistance, support for Dolby Atmos devices, new UI updates, and more. That said, let's take a look at the full release notes.

PS5 System Software Version: 23.02-08.00.00 (September 13) full release notes

Dolby Atmos® is now supported, and you can enjoy 3D audio on HDMI devices that support Dolby Atmos.

Enjoy an immersive audio experience with your supported HDMI device while playing PS5 games that support the Tempest 3D audio technology.

Media apps that support Dolby Atmos can now deliver the spatial sound experience with your supported HDMI device.

To turn on Dolby Atmos, go to Settings > Sound > Audio Output > Audio Format (Priority), and then select Dolby Atmos.

Dolby Atmos (Image via Sony)

You can now use an M.2 SSD with a maximum capacity of 8 TB to expand storage space on your PS5.

The screen reader now supports Turkish, Swedish, and Portuguese (Portugal).

The Access controller is now supported.

You can now use an assist controller.

You can now assign a second controller to a user who's logged in to your PS5 as an assist controller. This allows you to use the main controller along with the assist controller to control your PS5 as if you were using one controller.

To use an assist controller, go to Settings > Accessibility > Controllers > Use Second Controller for Assistance , and then turn on Use Assist Controller .

> > > , and then turn on . You can use an assist controller when using a DualSense or DualSense Edge wireless controller or a PS5-supported third-party controller as the main controller.

Other updated features

Game Base

You can now easily see which of your friends are in an activity you can join under the Friends tab.

The joinable icon will be displayed next to friends who are playing a game you can join.

You can join a friend's game directly by pressing the options button and selecting Join Game or by selecting Join on their profile card.

Parties

When someone's sharing their screen in a party, you'll now see a preview of their Share Screen. You can find this in the Parties tab.

tab. You can now start a private party without creating a group.

You can now invite players who aren't group members to a private party.

You can now send party invitations to groups in addition to individual players.

You can now react to messages with emojis.

Parties in PlayStation 5 (Image via Sony)

It's now easier to access media shared in your groups. Select Shared Media from the options menu in the messages card.

from the options menu in the messages card. The usability of cards in the control centre has been improved.

Activity cards have been improved. When multiple activities are in progress, the newest one will appear as a standalone card in the control centre. The consolidated activities card will also continue to be displayed.

Game Help cards have been improved.

In addition to in-progress activities, you can now see available, previously available, upcoming, and completed activities.

When a card is selected, its details are now displayed on the right side of the card, making it easier to find objectives and their corresponding hints.

The console navigation experience has been improved.

When moving the cursor while navigating the console, the sound effect you hear when you reach the point where you can't move any further is now more pronounced and noticeable.

You can now get haptic feedback through vibrations on your controller while navigating your PS5. Go to Settings > Accessibility > Controllers , and then turn on Haptic Feedback During Console Navigation .

> > , and then turn on . In the game hub, you can now see how many tournaments you've entered and the highest place you've achieved.

On the player profile screen, you’ll now see Most played games .

. In the game library, you can now search for games just within your game library.

Browse useful tips for getting the most out of your PS5 and learn about new features in the new Discover Tips section.

Go to Settings > Guide & Tips, Health & Safety, and Other Information > Guide and Tips , and then select Discover Tips to view all the tips.

> > , and then select to view all the tips. Simplified Cangjie has been added to text input methods for Chinese (Traditional).

To use the Simplified Cangjie input method on the on-screen keyboard, go to Settings > System > Language > Input Language > Chinese (Traditional) , and then turn on 速成 .

> > > > , and then turn on . To use it on an external keyboard, go to Settings > Accessories > Other Accessories and select Chinese (Traditional) for Type, and 速成 for 輸入法 .

> > and select for and for . You can now mute or adjust the volume of the PS5's beep sound when turning it on or off or putting it in rest mode. Go to Settings > System > Beep Sound .

> > . To adjust the beep sound volume, select Volume .

. To mute the beep sound, turn on Mute Beep Sound .

. The video output information screen displayed in Settings > Screen and Video > Video Output has been redesigned to make it easier to view.

> > has been redesigned to make it easier to view. To see your current resolution, color format, and HDCP version, select Current Video Output Signal.

Reacting to messages (Image via Sony)

To see the support status of HDR (high dynamic range) and VRR (variable refresh rate) for each of the available frequencies for your HDMI device, select Information for the Connected HDMI Device .

. Voice Command has been improved.

The help content of Voice Command has been improved.

You can now navigate between help content pages using Voice Command.

Help content will be hidden after some time has passed.

If you say "What's new?" via Voice Command on any screen, you can now check for new PS5 features and the latest information about PlayStation Plus.

Currently, Voice Command (Preview) is only available in English for players with accounts for PlayStation Network in the US and UK.

The PS5 QR code login screen has been redesigned. The QR codes are now much larger.

We've updated the device software of the DualSense wireless controller, DualSense Edge wireless controller, PlayStation VR2, and PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers to improve stability.

We've improved the messages and usability on some screens.

Be sure to update your PS5 to the latest system software to enjoy the new features included with this update.