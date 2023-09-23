Mortal Kombat 1 Raiden guide: Basic combos, advanced combos, best Kameo partners, and more

Truthfully, I never really played much Raiden, but that will change in Mortal Kombat 1. He feels very easy to get into as someone who doesn’t play this franchise often. He has some incredible damage, and his combos look incredible. You’re still going to have to do a lot of canceling, but that’s simply a part of this game’s mechanics. No matter who you play, your combo strings will require some canceling.

All of our combo guides are a work in progress. As we uncover more combos from other skilled players around the internet, we’ll update this one with how to perform these killer Raiden combos in Mortal Kombat 1.

Combos to use with Raiden in Mortal Kombat 1

1: Front Punch

2: Back Punch

3: Front Kick

4: Back Kick

JK: Jump Kick

L1: Throw

L2: Stance Switch

R1: Kameo

R2: Meter Burn/Amplify Special

Movement is Forward, Back, Up, Down (FBUD, J to Jump, U for certain move inputs that require an Up press)

~: Cancel into (immediately input)

[ ]: Hold this button

Input: 2421~DF2 (Other starts: 12, F22, F43)

Courtesy of combo legend ahmz1404, we have some excellent options for Raiden. 2421 is a pretty common starter for this character in Mortal Kombat 1. Although it's not his only one, it's a solid string of hits that you can use to chain into a super. In this case, it's his Shocker ability. You'll likely see that button string a few more times throughout this combo guide.

Input: 2421~DF2 R2, F34, F22~DF2, F+R1, 3~DF2 (Jax Kameo Assist)

This Raiden combo in Mortal Kombat 1 also uses Shocker, only this time, it's one EX use and two regular uses of it. It also uses the Jax Kameo Fighter assist. However, you might run into problems with this one. You want to call his assist in roughly a half second after you start the shocker animation. That way, he'll run in and snatch up your opponent to set up the combo ending.

Input: F43~DB3 R2, 3, Dash, F22~DF2 R2, F22~DF2

The power of Shocker cannot be underestimated. However, this combo starts by canceling into Electromagnetic Storm, the EX version. Then you hit a kick, dash forward, and get ready for an EX Shocker and a regular shocker. It's a fantastic move and can be used repeatedly throughout many combos safely.

Input: j224~DF2 R2, F22~DF2 (Air-to-air)

Not even the skies are safe from Raiden's Shocker attack in Mortal Kombat 1. If someone's coming at you from the air, respond with the Jump 224 and hit them with a canceled EX Shocker. It's reliable damage and will hopefully make someone think twice about jumping in on this Earthrealm combatant.

Raiden’s corner combo options in Mortal Kombat 1

Input: Back Throw, F+R1, F22~DF2 R2, F22~DF2 (Jax Kameo)

This is an interesting combo in Mortal Kombat 1. Most of the time, you keep enemies pinned down, but this combatant almost juggles the other player to the other corner. The back throw into Jax, into a series of Shockers? It's pretty wild, and with enough command of the screen, could see your opponent put into the other corner.

Input: 34, F34, 242~DF2, F+R1, 4~DF2 R2, 4~DF2 (Jax Kameo)

Similar to previous combos, we're going to use Shocker to hold the enemy in place just long enough to summon Jax for this Mortal Kombat 1 corner combo. Raiden will then follow up with a 4 cancel into EX Shocker and then another canceled 4, this time into a regular Shocker.

Input: 2421~DF2, F+R1, F34, 242~DF2, F+R1, 3~DF2 R2, 3~DF2

It feels like you can cancel almost every normal for this character into Shocker. This is an incredibly hard-hitting, fancy corner combo. Lots of normals that cancel into Shockers and will require two excellently timed Jax Kameo assists. By now, it should probably be pretty easy to do, though. It's done often enough in these combos that it should be something to always keep in mind.

Fatal Blow combos to use as Raiden in Mortal Kombat 1

Input: Starter~DF2, F+R1, F22~DF2 R2, FB (Jax Kameo)

Raiden, like many Mortal Kombat 1 characters, can simply use his starters to link directly into his Fatal Blow. However, you may occasionally need more damage, so there are combos like this one. It brings one more Jax Kameo into the mix to set up an EX Shocker and round it out with the Fatal Blow.

Input: F34, F34, 242~DF2 R2, FB (Corner combo)

If you have the other player pinned down, when not hammering them with some normals, throw in an EX Shocker and then Fatal Blow. It's pretty good damage, and you have a chance to wrap the game up, depending on the opponent's health total.

Who are Raiden’s best Kameo Partners in Mortal Kombat 1?

I'm a big fan of using Jax on this character, primarily for the synergy with his grab. Shocker on Raiden holds the enemy in place for several seconds—long enough for Jax's animation to trigger and scoop them up.

However, as usual, I'm going to highlight Sareena because I think she's amazing with everyone. I also like Frost for Raiden because pinning someone in place makes his moves a lot easier to trigger.

There are so many more combos to uncover for Raiden in Mortal Kombat 1. If you have a devastating moveset to show off, feel free to reach out to us on social media with a clip and notation. You can also read our review of the game.