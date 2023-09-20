Mortal Kombat 1 vs Mortal Kombat 11: How does the new title improve upon its predecessor

Mortal Kombat 1 is the newly introduced installment in the Mortal Kombat franchise. Given the significant improvements the game has to offer compared to its 2019 predecessor, the game can potentially propel the franchise to greater heights. Mortal Kombat, a fighting game launched in 1992, contributed to reinventing the fighting game genre as a whole and is continuing to do so with its recent release of MK1.

With every new release, player reviews spark a lot of interesting debates, such as when a Reddit user posted about how they feel like the game is unfinished and rushed. Although, there are several other key features that Mortal Kombat 1 has that other MK installments don’t. With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the game elements introduced and eliminated in MK1.

Mortal Kombat 1 Guide: What did MK1 do better than MK11 and vice-versa

Sub Zero (Image via NetherRealm)

Mortal Kombat 1 definitely offers a visual upgrade from Mortal Kombat 11 with fresh animations and movement choreography, vibrant character redesigns, and an even more interesting storyline. It gives a new beginning for the franchise with its full-story reboot whilst maintaining the Mortal Kombat essence. Let’s start off with what Mortal Kombat 1 did better.

While MK11 already had incredible graphics, MK1 brought it up a notch with various adjustments. Some character redesigns provide a more realistic feel to MK's already amazing graphics. Additionally, stages in MK1 are incredibly better with improved lighting, environment, and breathtaking backgrounds.

For example, the Wu Shi Academy and its Sakura trees feel like they came out of a picture book. Lastly, the MK franchise brands itself with great storylines. MK11 already had a fantastic story, but MK1 did it better.

The theme of altering the timeline and developing new relationships amongst characters offers a fresh start and a chance to continue the franchise for more years to come.

Jean-Claude Van Damme (Image via NetherRealm)

However, MK11 still holds a few bragging rights when it comes to some key features. First, MK1 feels unfinished due to its lack of quality-of-life features. The latest entry does not offer the option to do special moves on the screen. Besides that, players can’t select skins on the fighting menu, and the gallery of skins and gears is not made available for preview.

Speaking of gears, the gear system in MK1 has fewer customization options. Although the game has barely been released, it’s nice to still look out for improvements on how things can still change. Hopefully, the developers will come up with updates over time.

Despite its minor flaws, Mortal Kombat 1 takes the cherry on top. The core gameplay and visual changes make it one of the best fighting games on the market right now.

While the game is missing some key features, there is still the possibility that it will be addressed in future patches. Currently, MK1 holds the potential of being the best, but we have yet to see its full potential.