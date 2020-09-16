Mortal's Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D Ratio, and more

Following the PUBG Mobile ban, you might have noticed that various popular streamers and esports players have decided to shift to other games. Naman Mathur, popularly known as SouL Mortal, is among those who have chosen to stream Garena Free Fire on his YouTube channel.

Apart from Free Fire, Mortal has also started streaming various PC games like Fall Guys and Among Us. On 9th September, he played Free Fire on his live stream with SouL ViperR and 8bit Mafia. During the live session, the squad tried out various Free Fire modes like Clash Squad, Battle Royale, Team Deathmatch, and more.

Mortal has also collaborated with other famous streamers like Ajjubhai as they competed against each other in a private custom room in Free Fire.

Mortal’s Free Fire ID Number

Mortal’s Free Fire ID is 2345006364, and the in-game name is yesmortal.

Mortal’s Free Fire stats

All-time stats

Lifetime stats

As the star has just started playing the game, he hasn’t unlocked the ranked mode yet. Moreover, during his Free Fire live stream, he only played a few games. So far, he has played two squad games and recorded 12 kills for a K/D ratio of 6. He has one Booyah.

When it comes to the duo mode, he hasn’t played any match. Mortal also won his only game in the solo mode, amassing 18 kills.

Clash Squad career

Clash Squad stats

Mortal has played six games in the Clash Squad mode, emerging victorious in two of them. The YouTuber has also maintained a KDA of 1.36, and has killed 18 enemies, having an average damage per match of 1860.

His YouTube channel

Mortal started his journey on YouTube with Mini Militia. The first video on his channel dates back to September 2016. He then switched to PUBG Mobile after its release. Till date, he has garnered more than 6.2 million subscribers and 734 million views combined.

You can click here to visit his channel.

His Social Media

He is active on Twitter and Instagram.

Click here to visit his Instagram profile.

Click here to visit his Twitter profile.

